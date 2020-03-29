Pour hot water into a short glass and swirl around for 10 seconds. Throw the water away then pour 50ml Spirited Union Spice & Sea Salt, 10ml sugar syrup, 2 dashes of orange bitters, and 2 dashes of chocolate bitters into the glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel. The warm glass will hold the heat and warm the cocktail.

Union Lemon & Leaf Rum

Union Lemon & Leaf Rum, the world’s first botanical white rum, is an Agricole-style rum from Mauritius made with lemons grown along the Amalfi Coast. Spirited Union distills the finest blue eucalyptus leaves to create a balance of refreshing lemon and herbal flavours. When combined with Sri Lankan Highland black tea, the Mauritian rum’s distinctive grassy citrus notes produce a light & minty union. The flavours have been united with the delicate, earthy tone of kina bark together with sarawak pepper & sarsaparilla root for a complex spicy finish.

Union Spice & Sea Salt Rum

Union Spice & Sea Salt is a smooth cask-aged Barbados rum infused with five delicate spices, including Guatemalan cardamom, Madagascan cloves and vanilla for a sweet spice aroma. Peruvian cacao adds a deep richness and moreish honey-nut finish. To enhance both the taste and flavour, the rum is infused with a pinch of Añana sea salt. Its great purity and high mineral content ensure it perfectly complements the rich flavours of the rum.

If you would like any further information or hi res images, please let me know.