In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever to keep spirits high!
Get some fresh air in your garden whilst sipping on the world’s first botanical white rum, Union Lemon & Leaf. Serve with plenty of ice, Indian tonic water and a squeeze of lemon for a minty, refreshing sip.
Pour 50ml Spirited Union Lemon & Leaf in a Copa glass filled with ice. Add 150ml tonic and garnish with a lemon zest & a mint Leaf.
OR
For colder days, curl up on the sofa with a warming Steamed Union Old Fashioned. A delicious combination of Union Spice & Sea Salt rum and chocolate bitters, with a strong hint of vanilla on the nose and a salted caramel finish.
Pour hot water into a short glass and swirl around for 10 seconds. Throw the water away then pour 50ml Spirited Union Spice & Sea Salt, 10ml sugar syrup, 2 dashes of orange bitters, and 2 dashes of chocolate bitters into the glass. Garnish with a twist of orange peel. The warm glass will hold the heat and warm the cocktail.
Union Lemon & Leaf Rum
From £29.95 for 70cl (38% ABV). Available from Amazon, Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange and Spirited Union.
com.
Union Lemon & Leaf Rum, the world’s first botanical white rum, is an Agricole-style rum from Mauritius made with lemons grown along the Amalfi Coast. Spirited Union distills the finest blue eucalyptus leaves to create a balance of refreshing lemon and herbal flavours. When combined with Sri Lankan Highland black tea, the Mauritian rum’s distinctive grassy citrus notes produce a light & minty union. The flavours have been united with the delicate, earthy tone of kina bark together with sarawak pepper & sarsaparilla root for a complex spicy finish.
Union Spice & Sea Salt Rum
From £34.95 for 70cl (41% ABV). Available from Amazon, Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange and Spirited Union.
com.
Union Spice & Sea Salt is a smooth cask-aged Barbados rum infused with five delicate spices, including Guatemalan cardamom, Madagascan cloves and vanilla for a sweet spice aroma. Peruvian cacao adds a deep richness and moreish honey-nut finish. To enhance both the taste and flavour, the rum is infused with a pinch of Añana sea salt. Its great purity and high mineral content ensure it perfectly complements the rich flavours of the rum.
If you would like any further information or hi res images, please let me know.