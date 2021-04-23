4.9% APR HP finance and £3,750 off available on previous generation Tivoli and XLV models

0% APR HP finance offer, or 2.9% APR representative PCP offer on new Tivoli

4.9% APR HP finance and £3,000 off available on previous generation Korando models

0% APR HP finance on new Korando or £2,000 off (FDC) on 4.9% APR representative PCP offer

4.9% APR HP and PCP offers on Rexton and Musso pick-up

Affiliate programme continues for key workers, construction staff and the farming community

SsangYong Tivoli

SsangYong Motors UK is delighted to announce its Easter offers on its previous generation Tivoli and Tivoli XLV models of up to £3,750 off retail pricing. There is also a 4.9% APR representative HP deal available on the previous generation models with the Tivoli EX model starting at £199 per month over 60 months with a £2,382 customer deposit. The new model Tivoli derivatives see a 0% APR HP finance offer starting at £175 per month for 60 months with a customer deposit of £3,845 or a 2.9% APR representative PCP offer of £199 per month for 48 months, with a customer deposit of £199 and an optional final payment of £5,354.

Whether it be the outgoing model or the incoming model, the SsangYong Tivoli offers the perfectly capable all-round compact SUV with smart driving technology and advanced safety systems.

SsangYong Korando

From every aspect, Korando has an eye-catching design, with a powerful, sturdy stance that serves as a solid foundation for its superior ride and handling dynamics. Inside, the Korando impresses even further with its full digital cock-pit interface and driver assistance technologies that are unrivalled in its class. Engineered for an active lifestyle, new Korando exceeds expectations by delivering spacious comfort, superior safety, class leading NVH and pure driving fun.

The all-new Korando petrol offers a 4.9% APR representative PCP deal starting at £199 per month with a £3,660 customer deposit and £2,000 SsangYong deposit contribution. A 0% HP offer is also available on new Korando ELX with a 20% minimum deposit, payments across 60 months are £249 per month with a £5,455 deposit. Previous generation Korando sees a 4.9% APR representative HP finance offer with payments starting from £229 per month with a £4,282 deposit and £3,000 off of the retail price.

SsangYong Musso

The Musso is a multi-award-winning, extremely competent, multi-purpose truck with SsangYong values to the core – comprehensively equipped, a sector leading 7-year/150,000-mile warranty. This quarter sees a 4.9% APR representative PCP offer from £299 per month over 48 months on the entry EX model with a customer deposit of £5,151 and an optional final payment of £6,310. Alternatively, a 4.9% APR representative HP offer is available from £299 per month over 60 months with a £10,815 customer deposit.

SsangYong Rexton

The flagship SsangYong Rexton, 4×4 magazine’s ‘4×4 of The Year’, has a powerful 2.2 litre turbo diesel engine, offers a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, so is perfect for those who tow large caravans and trailers or need rugged off-road capability. As with Musso, this quarter for Rexton sees a 4.9% APR representative PCP offer with payments starting from £399 per month for 48 months, with a customer deposit of £9,382. The 4.9% APR representative HP offer starts from £479 per month for 60 months with a £12,448 customer deposit.

SsangYong Affiliate Programme

SsangYong Motors UK continues with its affiliate programme for key workers, the farming community and construction workers, offering large discounts on vehicles across the brand’s range. Offers are also available for BASC, NFUS, Mole Valley and Griffin members. Full details are available from SsangYong franchised retailers.