STACK SEABURN CELEBRATES ITS FOURTH BIRTHDAY

STACK Seaburn has plenty to celebrate, as its fourth birthday coincides with one of its busiest ever months.

The Sunderland container village welcomed more than 100,000 visitors in August, who enjoyed everything from a packed live entertainment programme to the venue’s top class street food.

And that landmark confirms the popularity of the venue – as the owners of STACK revealed that the Sunderland hub has now seen around three million people come through the doors since it opened in 2020.

Since it launched STACK Seaburn has become one of the city’s go-to places for food and drink – and has seen around 6000 live music performances during that time.

A new restaurant – Downey’s Seafood and Grill – is currently undergoing a fitout occupying the vacant units at the front of the scheme, with the hopes of opening in the autumn.

It’s the latest good news from STACK, which has opened two further venues this year – STACK Lincoln and St. James’ STACK presented by SELA in Newcastle – and has just confirmed that STACK Middlesbrough is scheduled to launch before Christmas.

A whole host of other STACKs are also currently at various stages of development, including STACK Newcastle at Worswick Chambers, Bishop Auckland, Durham, Carlisle, Wigan, Manchester, Whitley Bay, Sheffield, Leeds and Northampton.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, is delighted with the continued success of STACK Seaburn.

“From day one we knew that STACK Seaburn would be a popular site but it has absolutely exceeded our expectations,” he said.

“It’s popularity is down to so many factors – great food and drink, fantastic entertainment and the fact that we are welcoming to everyone, from families to four legged friends.

“We’re very grateful to all of the support we’ve had from visitors from across Sunderland and beyond, and we look forward to continuing to be a huge asset to the leisure and hospitality scene on Wearside.”

Details of all the entertainment and the food and drink vendors at STACK Seaburn are available at www.stackleisure.com