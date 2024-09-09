STREET FOOD TRADERS SOUGHT FOR STACK MIDDLESBROUGH

A GROUNDBREAKING new Teesside leisure concept has put out a call for top street food vendors.

Work will begin this week (2 September) to create STACK Middlesbrough; a pop-up container village at the undercroft, where the A66 flyover meets Exchange Square.

And, with the venue hoping to be complete before Christmas, applications are open from anyone interested in setting up a food stall and becoming part of an exciting new community.

The development – which will be in place for three years – will use 25 shipping containers and create a central plaza with seating, along with six street food stalls, three bars and a stage for live entertainment.

Other STACKs across the UK offer everything from artisan pizzas and bao buns to handcrafted burgers, mac and cheese, authentic Indian food and Greek specialties.

STACK’s own food brands Holy Duck and pizza emporium ZZA will be featured, and the company is now looking for a high end, eclectic mix of North East street food providers of other cuisines, which will fit within STACK’s signature brand.

“High quality food is a vital part of STACK’s success,” said Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, “and we are looking for people who can provide authentic street food from around the world.”

“And, once you’re part of the STACK family, we throw in a huge amount of support in the form of marketing and promotional activity to raise awareness of the brand and drive footfall to the units.”

Middlesbrough Mayor, Chris Cooke, said that it was “It’s great news that work is starting on the STACK site.”

“STACK will be a great addition to Middlesbrough and will complement the many brilliant independent businesses in our town centre,” he said.

“There’s an opportunity for local traders to get involved and put a real Middlesbrough stamp on what STACK offers.”

Cllr Theo Furness, Executive member for Regeneration added: “I was really encouraged by what I saw on my visit to STACK in Seaburn and I’m confident that we can do it even better here in Middlesbrough. “STACK’s knowledge and expertise combined with our brilliant local businesses will bring thousands of visitors to our town centre, supporting jobs and our local economy.”

Anyone interested is being asked to complete the ‘Expression of Interest’ form on the STACK Leisure website https://stackleisure.com/trader-vacancies/