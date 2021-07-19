Clients and staff are set to benefit from Lemon Business Solutions’ investment in state-of-the-art technology, that will help people keep in touch and collaborate on projects more easily.

Lemon Business Solutions, a business outsourcing service based in Stockton, which delivers bespoke customer service solutions, has had three video conferencing facilities installed by Harrogate-based audio-visual specialist, Acoustic Pixel.

This will not only make communication with staff who are working from home easier – enabling them to be involved with meetings from home in a Covid safe way – but will also help Lemon onboard new clients, as the company moves towards the innovative use of modern technology post pandemic.

Martin Anderson, managing director of Lemon Business Solutions, said: “We are really impressed with the new technology and the high-end installation of the equipment by Acoustic Pixel.

“This marks a significant investment for Lemon Business Solutions and our new state-of-the-art video conferencing facility will enable us to collaborate in productive meetings that will include both colleagues and clients.

“The new facilities mean that traditional telephone conference calls will become a thing of the past, enabling new and existing clients to conduct service review meetings face-to-face via video call, a much more engaging and productive platform.”

“We are also confident the slick style of virtual meetings we will be able to conduct using the new technology will help us to win new clients, who will see that we take a modern approach to developing customer service solutions.”

Stephen Gibson, owner of Acoustic Pixel, said, “Having a top-of-the-range video conferencing facility enables Lemon to interact with clients remotely, at a distance but in a professional way and having the room that they do as a huddle space, where you can get input from lots of different colleagues at the same time in a Covid-secure way, is incredible.

“Because they have these kinds of facilities, the customers are going to get the benefit of better communication with Lemon and its team.”