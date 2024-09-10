What are the hidden Tourist Spots in Northumberland

Northumberland, located in the northeast of England, is a region known for its stunning landscapes, historic sites, and picturesque villages. While popular attractions like Hadrian’s Wall and Alnwick Castle draw in visitors from around the world, there are also hidden gems waiting to be discovered by the more adventurous traveler. Here are some lesser-known tourist spots in Northumberland that are worth a visit.

One hidden gem in Northumberland is the Holy Island of Lindisfarne. Accessible by a causeway that is only passable at low tide, this small island is steeped in history and natural beauty. The ruins of Lindisfarne Priory, an important center of Christianity in the early medieval period, overlook the dramatic coastline, providing a striking backdrop for visitors exploring the island. The village itself is charming, with traditional cottages and friendly locals. Make sure to visit the Lindisfarne Castle, perched on a rocky outcrop overlooking the sea, for breathtaking views of the surrounding area.

Another hidden treasure in Northumberland is the village of Bamburgh. With its impressive castle overlooking the North Sea, Bamburgh is a must-visit for history buffs and nature lovers alike. The castle, once the seat of the kings of Northumbria, is now a museum open to the public, offering insights into the region’s rich history. The nearby Bamburgh Beach is a beautiful spot for a leisurely stroll or a picnic, with its golden sands and views of the Farne Islands. For a unique experience, take a boat trip to the islands to see the seabird colonies and seal colonies up close.

For those seeking a more off-the-beaten-path experience, the Northumberland National Park offers plenty of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered. Covering over 1,000 square kilometers of rugged moorland, ancient forests, and rolling hills, the park is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Explore the Cheviot Hills, the highest peaks in Northumberland, for panoramic views of the surrounding countryside. Or take a leisurely hike along the Hadrian’s Wall Path, a long-distance footpath that follows the route of the ancient Roman wall, passing through picturesque villages and historic sites along the way.