UK prices and trim specifications confirmed for facelifted Kodiaq

Updated range starts from £27,650 OTR

New front and rear design, interior updated with new trims

Available in five familiar trim levels; SE, SE L, SportLine, L&K and vRS

Order books open early June with UK deliveries scheduled for July

Milton Keynes, 19 May 2021: ŠKODA has announced final pricing and specifications for the fully updated new Kodiaq. The revised range, which arrives in the UK in July, introduces a host of design and specification improvements along with new engine options and upgraded assistance systems. Prices for the facelifted Kodiaq range start from £27,650 OTR for the entry-level SE five-seat model.

Bold new look

The facelifted Kodiaq features a striking new front end that incorporates a more upright six-sided radiator grille and new, higher bonnet. The bumpers have been redesigned to give a sharper appearance while the central air intake has been widened. SE and SE L trims add aluminium-effect trim on the front and rear apron that give the Kodiaq an even more rugged, adventurous feel.

The front lights are also new. The headlight units are shallower and use LED technology as standard for the first time, with state-of-the-art Full LED Matrix lights standard from SE L trim upwards.

The rear bumper has been updated with distinctive diffuser while the tailgate features a new spoiler that extends further towards the back of the car. The rear light units use LED technology and have a narrower and more chiselled shape than previously.

Inside, the Kodiaq is as spacious and practical as ever. A new two-spoke steering wheel is standard on all new Kodiaq models, with the SportLine and vRS variants featuring a sportier three-spoke wheel.

New engines

The revised Kodiaq comes with five engine options – three petrol and two diesels. As before, DSG transmissions and four-wheel drive are available on selected models.

All Kodiaq engines are part of the new EVO line, which places emphasis on efficiency. The ‘twin dosing’ method of exhaust gas treatment applied in the diesel engines lowers nitrogen oxide emissions by roughly 80 per cent, while the petrol engines’ fuel consumption is reduced thanks to an injection pressure of up to 350 bar, among other things.

The sporting highlight of the new engine range is a new 2.0 TSI 245PS unit reserved for the new vRS model. This powerful engine is 60kg lighter than the 2.0 TDI it replaces while the new DSG transmission is 5.2kg lighter than the previous gearbox. As before, the vRS model is fitted with four-wheel drive as standard. The vRS model pricing will be announced at a later date.

New assistance systems

Improved assistance systems add to the Kodiaq’s safety credentials. Among the updated systems are a new adaptive cruise control function and a new emergency braking function that can detect both pedestrians and cyclists. As part of the car’s proactive passenger protection, new radar sensors at the back can even prepare the vehicle and its occupants for the risk of a collision from behind.

Revised range

The facelifted Kodiaq will be available in five familiar trim levels; SE, SE L, SportLine, L&K and vRS. SE models can be ordered in both five and seven seat layouts with all other models in the range featuring seven seats as standard. All models in the revised range enjoy a significant specification and equipment boost over previous models. The additional features by trim level are:

Kodiaq SE (from £27,650 OTR) additional equipment over previous model:

LED headlights (low functionality) with daytime running lights

Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

Off-road style lower front bumper element

Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

Colour multifunction trip computer

Grey stitching in dashboard

Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

Space-saving temporary spare wheel

Kodiaq SE L (from £31,895 OTR) additional equipment over previous model:

19-inch Triglav alloy wheels

Full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and AWL (all

weather lighting system)

weather lighting system) Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

Chrome roof rails

Off-road style lower front bumper element

Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

Grey stitching in dashboard

Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

Space-saving temporary spare wheel

Textile floor mats

Kodiaq SportLine (from £35,805 OTR) additional equipment over previous model:

Full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and AWL (all

weather lighting system)

weather lighting system) Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

Grey stitching in dashboard

Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

Space-saving temporary spare wheel

Rear-view parking camera

Kodiaq L&K (from £41,720 OTR) additional equipment over previous model:

Full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system) with cornering function and AWL (all

weather lighting system)

weather lighting system) Rear LED lights (high functionality) with welcome effect and dynamic indicators

Extended rear spoiler with finlets in gloss black

Leather ventilated front seats with Laurin & Klement logo

Grey stitching in dashboard

Grey stitching in front and rear armrests and door inserts

Virtual cockpit

Kodiaq vRS (price TBA) additional equipment over previous model:

20-inch Sagitarius anthracite alloy wheels with aero covers

Virtual cockpit

New Kodiaq – building on success

More than 600,000 Kodiaq models have been built worldwide since its introduction in 2016. The brand’s first entry into the large SUV sector, the Kodiaq has proved hugely popular with buyers in the UK thanks to its remarkable practicality and value for money. It has won more than 20 industry awards since its launch and continues to be the benchmark family SUV.

The Kodiaq also provided the template for subsequent ŠKODA SUV models. The Karoq and Kamiq share the same ultra-practical DNA as the Kodiaq and have established ŠKODA as one of the leaders in the SUV sector.

The new Kodiaq will be available to order from early June with the first UK deliveries expected in July.