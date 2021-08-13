A RIPON Grammar School student diagnosed with an ovarian tumour during the final weeks of her A-level year has achieved the grades she needs to follow her dream career as a doctor.

Despite missing several weeks of school and undergoing surgery Amy Goodwin, honoured as a Physicist of the Year last year by the University of York, was awarded an A*, two As and a B in maths, biology, chemistry and physics.

The talented dancer and pianist, who had to wait nine weeks for confirmation her tumour was benign, also achieved a merit in her Associate of the Royal Schools of Music diploma, which is higher than a grade 8.

The 18-year-old, from outside Stokesley, who enjoys a part-time job teaching students piano up to grade 7, said her experience had given her new insight into her future career: “It made me think about how doctors come across to patients and how they present information to them.”

She said staff at the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton had inspired her and praised them for the excellent treatment she received: “I had such good doctors and nurses who looked after me well and put me at ease.”

Having made a good recovery, she is now looking forward to starting her course at the University of Sheffield in September: “I have always been interested in being a doctor, mainly because I want to be able to help people,” she said.