Students at Richmond School and Sixth Form College are bringing joy to residents and visitors in Richmond through their stunning festive designs and Christmas music. Students have created a host of Christmas pictures, which are on display in Richmond Library, The Georgian Theatre Royal, The Town Hall, St. Mary’s Church, Tesco at Catterick, as well as a dedicated showcase in the Artisan exhibition area at The Station.

The students’ artwork stemmed from a competition to design the school’s Christmas card and also the official card for Cllr Clive World, Chairman of Richmondshire District Council. Over 150 students entered and Meg Scott Hall’s design was chosen for the school’s card with Cllr World choosing two designs by Ariella Barnett and Henry Wright.

A further 21 designs were selected to create the displays in Richmond and for a virtual advent calendar which will be posted on the school’s social media until 24th December. In addition, seven designs were chosen to create Christmas cards for the residents and staff at The Terrace, Nightingale Hall and Greyfriars.

The school’s musical groups will be performing at various Christmas events in the run up to Christmas. These include; the concert band at the switching on of Richmond’s Christmas lights on 3rd December and the Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra and Choirs at the School’s Carol Service in St Mary’s Church on 16th December. The Saxophone Quintet has already provided festive entertainment at The Station’s late-night shopping evening.

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, said: “The students’ designs are exquisite, I have been overwhelmed by their original ideas which I am sure the community will really enjoy seeing them adorning so many public spaces in the town. It was incredibly difficult to choose just one design for our Christmas card. However, Meg’s beautiful design stood out to me as it is so refined, the level of detail is amazing, and I love the way you can make out Richmond in the distance.

“It is wonderful that our students are able to perform again this Christmas and I know they can’t wait to play and sing their tremendous repertoire of Christmas music. We are privileged to have such a thriving music department with such talented students, led by Mr Boyd and Mrs Noble who are so passionate about bringing music to the community.”

Cllr World said: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the students at Richmond School who created such outstanding designs for the Christmas card competition. Once again, I was most impressed with the high standard of artwork and was spoiled for choice, so much so that I decided to select two cards. I am delighted to be using Ariella and Henry’s designs for my official Christmas card this year.”

Jenny Rasbeary, Gallery and Events Manager at The Station, added: “We are thrilled to offer the opportunity for 24 students to have their artwork displayed in The Station, where a huge number of visitors will be able to enjoy their beautiful festive designs.”