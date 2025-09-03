Sunderland professor elected to Executive Board of Medical Schools Council

The Head of the School of Medicine at the University of Sunderland has been elected to the Executive Board of the Medical Schools Council (MSC).

Professor Scott Wilkes has taken on the three-year role as Treasurer, responsible for overseeing the finances of the MSC, having been registered as a Director with the UK Government’s Companies House.

The MSC represents all UK medical schools and works to shape the future of medical education and research.

Professor Wilkes has been elected by his peers at the MSC UK Deans of Medicine.

Professor Wilkes, who is also Professor of General Practice and Primary Care at the University and a part-time GP in North Tyneside, said: “I’m delighted to serve UK medical schools with some impressive colleagues on the national platform.

“At the MSC, we support medical schools to succeed, create the doctors of the future, promote research, and improve the health of the nation. We advocate for clinical academic careers, strengthen the bond between universities and the NHS and contribute significantly to the £13 billion UK life sciences sector.

“The future of medicine in the UK is bright and I’m looking forward to supporting MSC and the UK with the next level of expansion in undergraduate medical education.”

Dr Katie Petty-Saphon, Chief Executive of the MSC, said: “The Medical Schools Council is delighted that Professor Wilkes is contributing both his time and expertise to MSC’s mission to enhance the quality of the student experience through close collaboration between all medical schools.

“The role of Treasurer is important to the organisation in ensuring optimal and appropriate use of assets for the benefit of students, staff, patients and ultimately UK plc.”

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing at the University of Sunderland, Professor Laura Stroud, said: “Professor Wilkes has worked tirelessly to establish the School of Medicine at Sunderland.

“The fact that he is elected to the Executive Board of the Medical Schools Council is a testament to his ability to not only advocate for medical education and new medical schools but also to his ability to build strong partnerships across the sector.”

