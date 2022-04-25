IT’S THE best time of year for Sunderland foodies, as venues gear up for the return of one of the city’s most popular culinary events.

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns this weekend, with a whole host of deals for diners to take advantage of from 12 to 20 March.

And nearly 50 venues have signed up for the scheme this year, which is organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Station Taxis.

With offers ranging from £5 to £15, restaurants preparing special menus for the week include favourites from previous years such as 2 Church Lane, 808 Bar and Kitchen, Gatsby, Grannie Annies, Spent Grain, Port of Call and The Looking Glass.

International cuisine will be on offer at Chilli Mangoes, Angelo’s Ristorante, Asiana, Enfes, House of Zen and Tequila Tequila, while those with a sweet tooth can pay a visit to The Sweet Petite, Lucky Cat Boba and Let There be Crumbs.

And many of STACK Seaburn’s outlets have joined the initiative for the very first time, including #PoshStreetFood, Acropolis Street Food, Bao Down, Big Fat Indian Kitchen, Boojie Burger, Chapos Tacos, Downey’s, Healthy Thaim, Holy Duck, So Smooth Co and Zza Pizzeria.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, believes there is a fantastic selection on offer.

“Sunderland Restaurant Week is a highlight of our events calendar and the city’s venues outdo themselves each year with some excellent deals for diners to enjoy,” she said.

“Whether our visitors are grabbing a quick bite in the city or organising a meal out for a group of friends, there’s a huge range of cuisines available in Sunderland so there really is something for everyone.

“We are delighted to once again have Station Taxis backing the scheme and we hope the city’s foodies will make the most of their services to enjoy all the city’s food and drink scene has to offer.”

To claim an offer or for more information, visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week and redeem the voucher for a chosen venue.