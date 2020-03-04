SUNDERLAND BUSINESSES are cooking up a storm for the return of the city’s most popular culinary event.

Sunderland BID has revealed that the next Sunderland Restaurant Week will take place across Wearside from 21 to 29 March.

Diners can take advantage of exclusive menus and deals throughout the week, with a variety of cafés, restaurants and bars offering dishes for £5, £10 or £15 per person.

Since its inception in September 2016, the event has contributed more than £1m to the city’s economy.

And eateries already on board this year include BURGeR, Chaplins, ENFES, The Forge, Victors, Grannie Annie’s, Crumb On In, Hotel Chocolat, Sunderland Bowl and Port of Call, Seaham.

Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, believes the event is a brilliant way of showcasing the city’s vendors.

“Sunderland Restaurant Week is always very popular with both businesses and diners alike, so we are delighted to bring it back for the eighth time,” said Sharon.

“It is a mark of the event’s success that we have restaurants returning to take part each time and we are looking forward to welcoming some new venues this year, too.

“It is an excellent excuse to treat yourself to an evening out for a great price and discover the brilliant culinary scene we have in the city.”

And Sunderland BID has once again teamed up with main sponsor Station Taxis, which will be giving diners £5 off their journey with the code SUNRW2020 when booked on the app and paying by card. The offer is valid from 21 to 29 March and can only be used once.

To download a voucher, or to see a full list of venues taking part, visit www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week