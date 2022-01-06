As the use of electric-powered lightweight scooters and motorcycles increases in the campervan and motorhome market, Sunra is pleased to bring its new range to the UK, offering impressive performance, range, reliability and zero emissions.

Boasting low overall weights across the range, Sunra’s model line-up is perfect for those looking for an additional means of transport to complement a motorhome or campervan, and being fully electric, removes many of the issues associated with carrying or storing a petrol powered two-wheeler.

Sunra UK’s Logan Black commented, “We’ve seen a rise in interest from owners of campervans and motorhomes in our products, and when you consider the practicalities, it’s not hard to see why. Carrying and using a scooter like our ROBO-S model is a very simple solution for those needing reliable additional transport once pitched up. With 125cc comparable power, the ROBO-S removes all the hassles of a petrol scooter, making is easier to store inside a motorhome garage, enabling it to be charged from either a hook-up or via conventional three-pin plug and of course at a fraction of the cost too.”

The ROBO-S is particularly suited to motorhome and campervan use, thanks to being low in weight and super easy to ride. Benefiting from a range in excess of 60 miles, a quick four-hour recharge time, with 24 litres of under seat storage, the 3KW scooter can easily reach speeds of up to 50mph and will accommodate two adults all in complete silence.

Like the rest of the Sunra range, the ROBO-S benefits from low cost servicing and a two-year unlimited mileage warranty, with its batteries also coming with a three-year or 18,000 mile warranty too. The Sunra range of EV models starts at £2,199 with finance options and a dedicated insurance partner available too. And of course, being an EV, there’s no road fund licence fees either.

For more information on the Sunra range, please visit www.sunra-uk.com