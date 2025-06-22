Supercar Driver’s Secret Meet 2025 makes history at Silverstone with the world’s largest hypercar gathering

Supercar Driver’s Secret Meet returned to the iconic Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit yesterday in spectacular fashion, delivering an unforgettable celebration of automotive passion, innovation, and community to mark the club’s 15th anniversary. With over 3,000 guests in attendance, Secret Meet 2025 was a sell-out success and the biggest Secret Meet to date.

For the first time ever, the event was livestreamed globally, granting fans around the world front-row access to a day of non-stop track action, rare car debuts, and extraordinary automotive moments, including what is believed to be the largest gathering of hypercars in one place, anywhere in the world.

“Secret Meet 2025 has left me completely speechless,” said Adam Thorby, Founder of Supercar Driver. “What started as a small idea 15 years ago has grown into something beyond anything I could’ve imagined, yet it still feels personal, intimate, and rooted in the community that’s shaped it. To see the paddocks overflowing with the rarest hypercars and race cars on the planet, and to watch people smiling, connecting, and sharing this passion – that’s what it’s all about.”

Headline Stats from Secret Meet 2025:

3,200 guests – full sell-out

300+ supercars on site

175 supercars on track throughout the day

50 competition cars in action

120 hypercars in the parade – including 30 hypercars on track

15 Bugatti Veyrons to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Secret Meet 2025 delivered a sensory overload of automotive excellence. Among the standout moments was the UK premiere of the Aston Martin Valhalla, and the astonishing sight and sound of a ‘road-legal’ Zonda R on track, a rare spectacle even at global automotive events. The £100M+ Hypercar Showcase stunned guests with its array of rarities, including two Mercedes-AMG ONEs, the TVR Speed 12, a Zonda 760 Roadster making its UK debut, and a sea of Ferrari F40s that stopped visitors in their tracks.

The event also paid tribute to racing heritage with historic GT3 cars and a moving motorsport salute to Jochen Mass, featuring his original Porsche 962 and Sauber C9 taking to the circuit once more. A dedicated Veyron tribute brought together 15 examples to mark 20 years of the legendary hypercar, while more than 120 hypercars gathered for the parade. A-list appearances from Dizzee Rascal, Shmee150, Jonny Smith, Zak Brown, and Ben Collins added further star power to an already unforgettable day.

“To our members, our partners, and every single guest – thank you.” said Adam Thorby. “This isn’t just our milestone, it’s yours too. And truly, where else in the world would you see a collection like this, shared in such a special way?”

Supercar Driver would like to extend heartfelt thanks to this year’s partners: RM Sotheby’s, JBR Capital, Pirelli, First Point, and Global Telemetrics – whose continued support helped turn a bold vision into reality.

To attend future events like this one, join Supercar Driver: https://www.supercar-driver.com/membership