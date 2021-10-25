Suzuki has released new colour options for its ever-popular V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT middleweight adventure machines.

The base model V-Strom 650 will continue to be available in the pearl brilliant white with its blue graphic on the beak, and for 2022 will be joined by a reversed option, which sees pearl vigour blue bodywork offset by white decals. A glass sparkle black scheme, with its black cast aluminium wheels, provides an understate all-black option, topped with a striking yellow beak graphic.

Suzuki’s trademark yellow – synonymous with its off-road racing heritage – will remain available on the V-Strom 650XT, with RM-Z-inspired blue and grey graphics on the beak and tank. The look is completed with gold spoked rims.

The same gold rims feature on a white variant of the XT, while a classy, new-for-2022 blue paint scheme and an all-black with blue and grey graphics get treated to blue rims.

Both versions of the V-Strom 650 use the proven 645cc V-twin engine, packed with character and a broad spread of power and get traction control, Suzuki’s easy start system and low RPM assist.

The XT swaps cast aluminium wheels for lightweight spoked alternatives, and adds hand guards and a lower cowling as standard.