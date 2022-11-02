SYNETIQ Ltd., an IAA, Inc. company (NYSE: IAA), has reported a tenfold increase in electrified car and van disposal over the last two years and is now calling for a collaborative industry approach to identify a solution for safe recycling of EV batteries within the next 12-24 months.

The government’s multimillion pound Local EV Infrastructure Pilot Scheme aims to install more than 1,000 EV chargers across the UK and SYNETIQ, one of the UK’s largest integrated salvage, dismantling and vehicle recycling companies, is leading the charge for sustainable EV disposal.

Sarah Hirst, Client and Green Parts Director explains that EV battery disposal is still presenting a challenge within the recycling industry, but that SYNETIQ has already invested heavily to futureproof its sites for increased volume.

“As a recycler we have the responsibility to dispose of EV batteries in the safest, most cost-effective, and sustainable way for our clients. The good news is we’re already collaborating with several different organisations to make sure we’re doing everything we can to solve the industry-wide challenge, exploring all potential avenues to identify a recycling process for EV batteries.

“Last year we opened the doors to our new EV Dismantling and Recycling Centre, equipped with three bespoke battery storage units to safely home both EV battery packs as well as smaller PHEV units. Each unit is equipped with a fire suppression system as well as being installed on its own concrete pad to ensure total separation from other operations.

“It’s also vital for everyone to recognise the safety implications of working with EVs. From the point of vehicle collection through to dismantling, colleagues at every stage of the process have been trained to correctly and safely handle EVs.”

SYNETIQ now promises to share any findings with the rest of the industry, as it continues to identify and develop sustainable solutions for EV battery recycling.