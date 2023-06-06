North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

TALKING PICTURES AT CITY TAVERN…

ByDave Stopher

Jun 6, 2023

SOME of the world’s biggest movies are being screened daily at a top Newcastle bar – and customers can see them for free.

City Tavern at Northumberland Road has long been a magnet for lovers of good food, real ales and craft beers.

And now it has added film fans to its clientèle after opening its very own cinema in the garden, showing everything from Paddington and Gone Girl to Blade Runner and Taxi Driver.

Partly undercover and party open air, Cinema Paradiso is tucked away in the narrow ginnel which wraps around the pub – a former stable – at the heart of the city.

With a cinema quality projector, giant screen and cinema sound system,

it shows three screenings of a different, cult classic film every day – all completely free.

And customers can choose from a wide-ranging menu of bar bait – encompassing everything from burgers and sandwiches to sharing plates – to enjoy during the screening.

Fully licensed from 10am until 2.30am seven days a week, the bar’s menu also includes a junk food section – featuring loaded fries, nachos and home made onion rings – which owner David King said, “really suits the cinema or party experience.”

Cinema Paradiso – which can hold up to 100 people – saw off competition from cinemas across the city to premier The Constant Sea; a short film by Newcastle based writer and director, Margaret Frayne.

It can also be privately hired and is linked to a first-floor function space by a secret staircase.

“We’ve already hosted a number of private screenings,” said David.

“It’s a great venue for group booking and parties because they can have sole use of the first floor space and the cinema – they just let us know which film they’d like to see and we arrange the rest.”

Screenings are daily at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm and full listings can be found on Facebook at citytavernnewcastle and on Instagram at citytavernncl.

For further information about the City Tavern, or to view the full menus, visit www.citytavern.co.uk or call 0191 232 1308.

By Dave Stopher

Business Entertainment Events Life Live Newcastle

