TaperedPlus achieves record breaking £11m worth of projects over 12 months

(L-R): Robert Vass and Aman Chahal of TaperedPlus

TaperedPlus, a national leader in the design and supply of flat roofing and insulation systems, has experienced a record breaking year having delivered more than £11m worth of projects.

In addition, the independent Stockton-on-Tees headquartered company, which employs 20 staff, also undertook additional international consultancy work during the 12 month period to October 31st, 2023.

Founded by Aman Chahal and Robert Vass in 2014, TaperedPlus attributes its continued growth to new-build construction projects as well as moves towards improving the thermal performance of flat roofing as well as retrofitting older structures with non-combustible materials.

It has also benefited following its development of the innovative ROCKDeck product, which combines a dual density non-combustible insulation system with 12.7mm coverboard, tested to BS/EN 1606-2013. This provides permanent load bearing capabilities that are ideal for areas of foot traffic, balconies, or roof mounted equipment, such as solar panels.

As a result, TaperedPlus, which also operates a technical design centre in Wolverhampton, has doubled the size of its sales team to eight.

Significant projects, the company has been involved in during the year include:

Climate Innovation District: Developer Citu is converting an industrial brownfield site in Leeds as part of a £125m scheme to create a Scandinavian-style community of 516 low energy homes

28 Dingwall, Croydon: Setting a new benchmark for offices, offering superb design across 48,500 sq. ft of space. The BREEM ‘Excellent’ rated scheme incorporates roof terracing

Treadgold House, West London: Extensive refurbishment of a four-storey council-owned residential estate to improve thermal efficiency and reduce carbon emissions

Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM), Exeter: Ongoing repairs to the roof of this iconic Victorian building, which remains open throughout the works

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust: The recently opened £40m new section of the hospital on the Western Bank site, home to a new Outpatients Department and three wards with state of the art facilities

TaperedPlus has also invested in its team and processes to improve client experience, reflected by its B-Corp accreditation and membership of NBS, the UK’s leading specification platform. This will enable it to grow by connecting its industry-leading services and products with architects, engineers, and other construction professionals across 215 countries.

Aman Chahal, CEO of TaperedPlus, said: “The whole team is delighted to have delivered a record breaking £11m worth of projects over 12 months, which highlights how far we have come in establishing the company as a national leader in the design and supply of flat roofing and insulation systems.

“The key to our success is focusing on long-term organic growth combined with a clear vision creating a legacy of excellence, sustainability, and safety.”

Robert Vass, CTO at TaperedPlus, added: “To have delivered £11m worth of projects is impressive, particularly considering the wider construction industry is facing challenging economic conditions. However, we remain confident output will rise over the coming 18 months in response to evolving opportunities.”