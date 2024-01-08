TaperedPlus among first in UK’s roofing sector to become B Corp certified

Aman Chahal, CEO of TaperedPlus – which has achieved the globally recognized B Corp accreditation.

TaperedPlus has achieved the globally recognised B Corp accreditation as it works to design and supply flat roofing and insulation systems that optimise the energy efficiency of buildings to improve their overall sustainability.

Similar to Fair Trade, B Corp acknowledges TaperedPlus’ commitment to using business as a positive force by making decisions that serve communities, consumers, employees and the environment.

The Stockton-headquartered business, which also has a technical design studio in Wolverhampton, underwent a rigorous assessment to ensure it meets the highest standard of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability. It joins more than 6,000 certified companies in 80 countries around the world, 1,500 of which are UK based.

A national leader in the design and supply flat roofing and other insulation systems across the residential, commercial; and industrial sectors, TaperedPlus already holds the esteemed ISO9001 quality management accreditation.

Co-founded by CEO Aman Chahal and CTO Rob Vass in 2014, TaperedPlus has made significant investments in R&D as part of its mission to modernise and promote tapered insulation across the UK and Europe.

The independent company is experiencing an increased demand for insulation due to spiralling energy costs. As well improving the thermal performance of flat roofing there is also moves to upgrade older structures to non-combustible materials in anticipation of legislation changes, pressure from the insurance industry and building owners wishing to future proof their assets.

It also recently launched a solution for a specific problem within the construction industry by developing ROCKdeck, a non-combustible insulation system that is capable of increased point load performance. Specifically designed for balconies, terraces, and plant room roofs, its robust qualities make it ideal for areas containing roof mounted equipment requiring non-combustible insulation below.

Aman Chahal said: “B Corp accreditation not only represents a milestone for TaperedPlus, but it’s a testament to our commitment to creating positive changes as a business. We are one of the first companies within the roofing industry to become certified and hope that others in the wider construction sector will follow our example.

“We believe in the power of sustainable practices and responsible business, and this accreditation reaffirms our dedication to shaping a future where environmental consciousness and ethical values lead the way. Together, we can build a world where businesses thrive whilst also fostering a legacy of compassion, innovation, and shared prosperity.”