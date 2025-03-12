A ‘Space To Think’ about male mental health

Three psychology experts from the University of Sunderland have come together to discuss and improve the cultural understanding of male mental health.

From the rise of incel culture to the crisis in male mental health, society is grappling with urgent questions about masculinity, identity, well-being and why men are the way they are.

All of these issues will be explored at Space To Think: Man Up? Understanding the Male Mind on Thursday 13 March, 7pm to 9pm, at Hope Street Xchange, the University’s City Campus.

The free public lecture will examine the complexities of male mental health, including issues like suicide rates, social isolation and cultural expectations.

Delivered by the Head of the School of Psychology at the University of Sunderland, Dr Rebecca Owens, Associate Professor of Applied Methodology Dr Jon Rees and Senior Lecturer in Psychology Dr Mark Ord, the event will also explore the psychology of men – what drives them, the challenges they face and how they can be better supported.

Dr Owens said: “Men and boys are disproportionately affected by a number of issues and the School of Psychology is proud to be working with local partners in raising awareness and ultimately making a real difference to any men living in our community who are struggling.

“This is our first Space To Think public lecture in collaboration with Space North East and we are looking forward to many more in the future.”

Dr Rees said “I am delighted that the School of Psychology is taking a leading role and working with local partners to address the serious issue of men’s mental health.

“As someone with a long history of mental health problems I know how important it is that we make talking about them part of our everyday conversations and work to educate everyone so we can better understand the struggles we all face.”

Dr Ord said: “Men and boys have a complex and nuanced psychology. Rapid changes in social structure, especially around the meaning ascribed to masculinity and men, often pose many challenges to male mental health. This creates unique mental health challenges that often do not get the attention they require.

“The collaboration between Space North East and the University of Sunderland is a real chance to make an impact on the issues that affect men and boys. I, personally, am honoured to deliver the first talk in what I hope will become a series of collaborations aimed to address male mental health.”

The event is hosted by Space North East, an award-winning organisation whose aim is to support men in the north-east with depression, loneliness and anxiety.

James Fildes, Managing Director of Space North East, said: “Our Space To Think events are all about empowering minds and igniting inspiration.

“We bring people from the north-east and further afield together to feel inspired as a community, where we can entertain, learn and create positive change together. This event is a perfect example of that, and what we’re doing at Space North East.

“Having worked with the incredible team at the University of Sunderland for over a year now, I felt they were the perfect fit in helping deliver a long-standing ambition of mine – a series of free public lectures for the city, bringing academia and the public together in unison.

“A huge thank you to the team of experts at the University of Sunderland for being so keen and forthcoming in helping put this together.”

To book a place at the public lecture, visit: University of Sunderland presents: Man Up? Understanding the Male Mind Tickets, Thu 13 Mar 2025 at 19:00 | Eventbrite