Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 6th September 2021: Taxi Butler, a global leader in B2B taxi booking solutions for hotels, bars and restaurants, announced its participation as an exhibitor in the annual PHTM EXPO 2021. The team at Taxi Butler is looking forward to a great reunion and networking with customers and partners in person.



During this event, Taxi Butler will showcase its innovative taxi booking devices – Taxi Butler ONE and Taxi Butler PRO, launch the new PRO 3, introduce ​​RedRoute, the voice technology that automates your call centre, along with some exclusive offers for partners at stand number 36.

Taxi Butler develops a unique, world-class range of one-click B2B taxi booking devices and services to make ordering a taxi effortless for venues like hotels, bars, and restaurants. The Taxi Butler devices are built for taxi companies, designed with venues and passengers in mind. Taxi fleets across the globe working with Taxi Butler have successfully increased their market share, growth, revenue, and automation.

Speaking about the participation, Eddie Kelly, the UK and IE Manager for Taxi Butler, said, “ This Expo is one of the most important events of the year for the UK Private Hire & Taxi industry. Taxi Butler has been attending the Expo for over six years now, and this year more than ever, we are excited to meet our customers and partners face-to-face, exchange knowledge, and learn more about how we can continue to support the UK taxi industry. We are also thrilled to showcase our products, the Taxi Butler ONE and the Taxi Butler PRO, which have gained an immense reputation among the global taxi industry. We will be at stand 36. Visit our stand to find out about the new PRO 3, and how our innovative devices can generate more automated taxi bookings for your fleet.”

Attracting an array of trade suppliers, 66+ exhibitors, 35+ trade vehicles and trade seminars conducted by industry subject matter experts, the PHTM Expo is one of the most valued National Private Hire and Taxi Exhibition in the UK. The event provides an excellent opportunity to network and exchange information.

About Taxi Butler

