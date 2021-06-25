A FUNDRAISING initiative in aid of a North-East hospice is coming to the boil nicely.

Butterwick Hospice Care is hoping to stir up support by launching a “Brew For Butterwick” appeal for the summer.

The idea is that friends, family members and colleagues get together in their gardens and simply have a cup of tea and a slice of cake while raising money for the charity at the same time.

Organiser Elaine Dunning said: “There’s been a lot of isolation during the pandemic, so this is an ideal opportunity for people to reconnect, have an afternoon tea in the safety of their garden, and support a fantastic cause.”

The hospice has produced special “Brew Packs” comprising bunting, recipe ideas, invitations, and name cards that will be sent out to those taking part.

Brew For Butterwick events can be held any time but there is a particular focus on July when the hospice is asking participants to post their afternoon tea pictures on social media with the hashtag #butterwickbrew.

The campaign is being sponsored by The Cleveland Centre, in Middlesbrough, as part of its commitment to be “at the heart of the community”.

Centre manager Graeme Skillen said: “We do our best to support as many local initiatives and charities as possible, and Butterwick Hospice has always been a cause close to our hearts. We’re proud to be supporting the hospice again in a way that will bring people together after a difficult time.”

To order a Brew Pack, go to www.butterwick.org.uk/events/upcomingevents/planabrewforbutterwick/