Tech agency comes to the rescue with quick client fixes

A Teesside tech agency is making a name for itself by offering fast, effective solutions for clients’ coding problems.

MGC Agency, which was launched in 2014, maintains and supports hundreds of innovative projects, from eCommerce platforms to mobile apps, websites, and software across the globe.

Managing director Chris Carroll, who has 23 years of development experience on major brands, is passionate about helping clients resolve the smaller problems that many larger agencies do not focus on.

He said: “My career to date has been in building websites and mobile apps, but, with MGC, we’ve transitioned into maintenance and support due to the constant feedback from clients who were encountering issues with their existing tech.

“So often, they were finding that software would cost an arm and a leg to build but then developers just disappear and they can’t fix it when things go wrong, preferring to offer redevelopment as a solution. We offer the service to help develop what they have, something other agencies shy away from.

“For every minute an e-commerce website or mobile app has technical problems, it can cost thousands in lost revenue – that’s not a little problem. We offer a rapid response, with someone at the end of the phone ready to get onto the problem in as little as three hours, as opposed to the 10 days we see with traditional ticketing systems.”

MGC offers a range of packages, giving clients unlimited fast and flexible solutions to whatever issues arise. There are no contracts or expensive tie-ins, and clients can get in touch through multiple channels, including phone, email, or a dedicated support portal.

The firm works in partnership with web agencies to offer the service, removing customers’ pain points and allowing development teams to focus on longer-term projects. The team specialise in the ecommerce platform Magento, which is used by 150,000 companies worldwide and can be particularly difficult to fix issues with.

Chris said: “Magento is highly skilled and is for high-end websites of £500K upwards. Companies have been sold them and then the agencies can’t sustain them, as they either can’t find other developers to help or they’re extremely expensive.

“We also know from clients that other agencies are often reluctant to take over other people’s code and so claim they’ll need to build a new one; at MGC, we know we can fix it – and quickly.

“Not many agencies offer these quick fixes and flexible way of working – what we’re doing is the first of its kind. We’re also in a position to spot any issues before they become a major problem, which saves clients money and stress in the long run.”

For more information about MGC and its range of services, visit https://mgcagency.co.uk/

Please follow and like us: