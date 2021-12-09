Rosedene, a nursery group with 10 settings across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, is fundraising for baby hospice charity Zoe’s Place with Christmas wish trees.

In addition to their usual festive activities, including Christmas dinner, Christmas jumper days and a nativity, the children and their families at all the settings will be invited to write down a wish and make a small donation to the charity.

Each nursery has a Christmas tree, provided by Zoe’s Place, and families can write their wishes on a bauble card and hang them on the tree.

Zoë’s Place provides palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to 5 years living with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions. They have three hospices across the UK, in Coventry, Liverpool and Middlesbrough.

Christine Roddam, manager at Rosedene Guisborough, said: “The children have been very busy in general exploring our winter activities, including a visit from our festive elf, which they have called Jingles. Christmas is very special, and we’ve got lots planned before the big day.

“We’ve all been gifted a tree which the children, parents and staff will be making Christmas wishes to hang on, and making a donation to the charity.

“It’s very important for us to teach our children the importance of giving to others, especially at this time of year.”

Rachael Willmore, community and events fundraiser at Zoe’s Place, said: “We’re a small charity and we rely on the community to fundraise for us so we can open the doors and look after the children who come into Zoe’s Place. This year we’ve really tried to pull it out of the bag because last year was tough with COVID.

“We’re doing Christmas Wish, which is a big campaign for us. The tree’s here and right through all the nurseries, which is amazing. Thank you to everyone at Rosedene.”