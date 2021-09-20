Teesside businesses for the first time have complete freedom to search access to all local contract opportunities in one simple-to-use website. Contracts cover the local councils, NHS, housing associations, the university and much more.

Today, Monday 20th September, sees OPPORTUNI launch its localised contract opportunity website ’Teesside Tenders’.

The site provides a free service which aims to simplify the world of applications and contracts for great local businesses; directing them straight to all the available public sector work across Teesside, which for the first time has been gathered together in one place. This location-specific site is ideal for those businesses looking to secure long-term high value contracts.

Tim Ward, OPPORTUNI Co-Founder and CEO explained, “Our mission is to ensure that the great local businesses, who should be winning local contracts, know exactly where to find them and how to win them. This can be anything from fixing the local school roof, cleaning the libraries, fixing the road to providing chairs to the NHS and everything in between. There is a huge opportunity to win long-term high value contracts for local business, keeping more money in the area and creating more jobs and wealth locally.

“For the first time, all local contract opportunities are available in one place. The first step for local businesses in winning these contracts is to be able to find the opportunities. We are bringing transparency to the process to support great businesses locally.”

“Our primary OPPORTUNI website, dubbed the ‘Tinder for Tenders’, supports companies with aspirations to win contracts across all sector and locations UK-wide, delivering matching opportunities direct to the subscriber’s inbox.”

Local authorities across the country are targeted with spending at least a third of their budget with small and medium sized businesses. With thousands of great local businesses across Teesside with huge growth potential, this free resource will help more of those local businesses to find and secure high-value contracts which can offer long-term stability as a platform for further business growth.

After a hugely successful launch last year, the tender ‘match-maker’ OPPORTUNI has helped businesses across the UK win over £400m+ worth of public sector contracts, and this number is rising by the day. This news comes ahead of the new Procurement Bill, due to be introduced by UK Parliament next Summer, which will make contract opportunities even more accessible to great small and medium sized businesses.