A NORTH-EAST housing association has held its first graduation ceremony for vulnerable tenants who passed “potentially life-changing” training courses.

The graduates, supported by North Star Housing, wore mortar boards and gowns to receive certificates from the elected Mayor of Middlesbrough, Andy Preston.

The ceremony was staged at Rainham House, a central point for a vital network of support provided by the award-winning, not-for-profit association.

Naomi Moore, Mariama Mamburay, Emma Woodier, Sarah Russell, Vicky Griffiths, Adele Hudson, and Kayleigh Beach were presented with NCFE Cache Level 1 qualifications in well-being, while Liam Fenton and Paul Roxby passed the NCFE Cache Entry Level 3 course in essential digital skills.

The Mayor said: “It’s a joy to see the incredible progress that’s been made through this training, and it makes me so proud and excited to think what the future could hold for you all.”

The first graduates are all being supported by North Star at Rainham House, the Hestia supported living service, or the rough sleepers’ programme.

The training was initiated by Jan Mohan, Team Manager for Rainham, Hestia and the Rough Sleepers Programme, who said: “The training was an experiment but it’s been a huge success. The aim was to remove barriers to attending training courses in the future, so they can rebuild their lives, and it’s been a potentially life-changing experience.”

The six-week courses were delivered by North-East training provider ITEC, and tutor Kirsty Graham said the trainees had “smashed it”.

She added: “When they started, they felt worthless and with no self-esteem, but they have been amazing. They have grown in confidence, made new friends, and now they want to go on to further education, which is something they never dreamed of.”

ITEC’s Business Development Manager, Fern Snailham, said: “It’s been a privilege to work with such a wonderful organisation as North Star, and to be able to make a difference to these people’s lives. Hopefully, it’s the start of a long-term partnership.”

One of the graduates, Sarah Russell, is a single mum raising three children, aged two, five and 13. Sarah home-schools her eldest child due to him being bullied at school, but she was unable to pay the rent, and left homeless, due to a relationship breakdown.

However, she has been given safe accommodation with her children at Rainham House and says the training has opened up her mind to exploring a career in children’s mental health.

“It’s inspired me to want to take it further. The support I’ve had from North Star has been priceless and, hopefully, this will now be a building block to a better future for me and my children.”