The Kia Cerato is the latest compact car offering from the South Korean Manufacturer. For those in the United States, it is sold as the Kia Forte. The original Cerato was produced in 2003 and the current version shows that in the intervening years, this little car did a lot of growing up.

A New Look

For those remembering the early years of the Cerato with a squat build and available hatchback, a pleasant surprise is in store with the current version. The 2021 Cerato has a sloping hood, sleek headlights, and a blacked-out grille and front fascia that make it look like it’s ready for fun. Curvy door panels and an upswept back and trunk area give the Cerato a very attractive profile. The design is reminiscent of some of the big Japanese automakers but has enough personality to stand out on its own. Lower lights are housed in a triangular-shaped design, giving it that look of a race car with a ground effects package. The design overall is sharp and modern with just the right amount of Kia touches to make it easily recognizable.

A Pep in Your Step

The Cerato is fitted with the Gamma 1.6 MPi engine, which is similar to a 1.4-liter engine with equitable output and performance numbers. The Gamma engines have been used in various forms in Kia models since 2007. The engines have also been a mainstay in the Hyundai line as well. The peppy little engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission to ensure smooth shifting throughout the power range. The automatic transmission also gives drivers the option of Driver Select Mode or DMS. The DMS systems allow drivers to choose from Comfort, Eco, or Sport mode, depending on what kind of driving they are doing. From this setup, a combined fuel economy of about 37 mpg can be expected.

A Look Inside

The interior of the Cerato belies its economical pricing. The interior employs clean lines with little to distract the driver from the open road. The available infotainment panel allows for easy navigation and entertainment without taking your eyes off the road for too long. The temperature controls are simple and chunky, allowing for easy manipulation when changes need to be made. The molded seats for the front passengers are bolstered and give just the right amount of support even for longer drives. Rear passengers will also find plenty of room and a comfortable seating arrangement for road trips with friends or colleagues. The GT version of the Cerato offers some enhanced interior options like a sunroof, electro-chromatic rearview mirror, and of course the infotainment panel, which is also offered in the EX line. Heated and ventilated front seats are also available in the GT line as are power seats and lumbar support.

Safe and Sound

Kia also implemented plenty of safety features into the Cerato design. It starts with the rigidity of the steel used in the shell of the automobile. Stronger body rigidity is achieved in the early process using hot-stamped steel and Advanced High-Strength Steel, offering occupants a shell of hardened protection. In addition to the materials, the design protects occupants by managing impact protecting those inside.

To further protect occupants, the Cerato employs driver and front passenger airbags, two front-side airbags, and available curtain side-impact airbags for the GT model.

Additional Safety features include

Antilock Braking System (ABS) – Locking wheel detection to adjust braking

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) – delivers stability control by electronically monitoring engine torque and speed to adjust braking

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) – If you’re on a hill the system will continue braking for 2 seconds after the driver releases the brake pedal to make sure the car doesn’t slide backward

Parking Distance Warning-Forward (PDW-F) – Ultrasonic sensors are utilized to warn the driver of any potential obstacles.

Available Models

The 2021 Kia Cerato comes in three models, the L, EX, and GT line. Each model line comes with a litany of available options and customizations to suit just about anyone’s tastes. The GT is the sportier version and allows for the most choices when it comes to body add ons, wheels, and interior appointments. The Cerato is backed by Kia’s 10-year engine warranty and a 5-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Kia has built another strong contender in the compact car market and they’ve even been able to add a little fun to the recipe.