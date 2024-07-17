The Alnwick Garden’s School of Poison is Officially in Session

Calling all witches and wizards! This summer, The Alnwick Garden is being transformed into The School of Poison, where children can explore the world of powerful plants and deadly concoctions.

Free for up to four under 16s who visit The Garden with a paying adult, The School of Poison will see visitors embark on a host of games and activities every day, from 20th July to 2nd September.

Greeted on arrival by Miss Behave and Mr Blister, each class will start with a day of fun-filled adventures around the venue’s various features, with informative activities inspired by Geography, English, Science and many more.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, explained: “For parents seeking family-friendly adventures this summer, The School of Poison is the perfect day out.

“From crafting clay pets and poisonous plants to cracking codes in the Ornamental Garden, our wacky professors have plenty of activities to ignite your children’s curiosity and enhance their love of the outdoors.

“The School of Poison is a great way for your children to experience The Garden in a whole new way, making friends and learning about our many weird and wonderful plants along the way.

“With a delicious school dinner on offer in The Atrium and even a detention blackboard for parents who misbehave, children will graduate from The School of Poison with a special diploma and a smile on their faces.”

Renowned for its educational programmes for all ages, The Alnwick Garden is passionate about creating engaging spaces to inform and educate its visitors.

Adults can attend The Alnwick Garden for £16.50 this summer, with up to 4 children joining them free of charge. With a new combination ticket also available, adults can visit both The Garden and Lilidorei for £22 and children for £16.50.

For more information on The Alnwick Garden’s jam-packed summer timetable, please visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/whats-on/