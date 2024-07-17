  • Wed. Jul 17th, 2024

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Business Entertainment Games Kids North East Northumberland Social Travel & Tourism

The Alnwick Garden’s School of Poison is Officially in Session

Byrwoodcock01

Jul 17, 2024
School of Poison

Calling all witches and wizards! This summer, The Alnwick Garden is being transformed into The School of Poison, where children can explore the world of powerful plants and deadly concoctions.

Free for up to four under 16s who visit The Garden with a paying adult, The School of Poison will see visitors embark on a host of games and activities every day, from 20th July to 2nd September.

Greeted on arrival by Miss Behave and Mr Blister, each class will start with a day of fun-filled adventures around the venue’s various features, with informative activities inspired by Geography, English, Science and many more.

Mark Brassell, chief executive of The Alnwick Garden, explained: “For parents seeking family-friendly adventures this summer, The School of Poison is the perfect day out.

“From crafting clay pets and poisonous plants to cracking codes in the Ornamental Garden, our wacky professors have plenty of activities to ignite your children’s curiosity and enhance their love of the outdoors.

“The School of Poison is a great way for your children to experience The Garden in a whole new way, making friends and learning about our many weird and wonderful plants along the way.

“With a delicious school dinner on offer in The Atrium and even a detention blackboard for parents who misbehave, children will graduate from The School of Poison with a special diploma and a smile on their faces.”

Renowned for its educational programmes for all ages, The Alnwick Garden is passionate about creating engaging spaces to inform and educate its visitors.

Adults can attend The Alnwick Garden for £16.50 this summer, with up to 4 children joining them free of charge. With a new combination ticket also available, adults can visit both The Garden and Lilidorei for £22 and children for £16.50.

For more information on The Alnwick Garden’s jam-packed summer timetable, please visit: https://www.alnwickgarden.com/whats-on/

By rwoodcock01

Related Post

Business
Web Team Have Designs on Office Move
Jul 17, 2024 Keith Newman Highlights PR
Arts & Culture Retail
MAPS, MONSTERS AND MORE AT THE BRIDGES…
Jul 17, 2024 Dave Stopher
Business Charity Enviroment North East Sunderland
Grundfos volunteers transform academy’s memorial garden
Jul 17, 2024 Rob Lawson

You missed

Arts & Culture Arts and Culture Business Entertainment Games Kids North East Northumberland Social Travel & Tourism
Business
Awards Events
Law & Finance