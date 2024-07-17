Web Team Have Designs on Office Move

Caring Dad Hosts His Web Design Business at New Premises

Ridgetek Celebrates 10th Anniversary with New Office Move to Iconic Swalwell Location

Ridgetek, a leading website development company based in Gateshead, has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a relocation to a new office in the historic ex Metro Radio Building in Swalwell. This milestone marks a decade of delivering end-to-end website solutions, from domain registration and design implementation to ongoing support, helping businesses establish and maintain a robust online presence.

“Our new office move from Prudhoe to Swalwell is a significant step for Ridgetek, providing us with a dynamic and accessible location closer to the heart of Gateshead and Newcastle,” said Peter Suridge, Founder and Director of Ridgetek. “Metropolitan House is a fantastic space that reflects our aspirations and offers a conducive environment for our team and clients.”

Over the years, Ridgetek has deliberately focused on website development rather than branching into app development, finding ample demand for comprehensive web solutions. “While apps are popular, a dedicated website remains crucial for businesses and organisations to showcase their services and products effectively,” added Peter.

Founded in 2014, Ridgetek has grown from a sole proprietorship to a thriving limited company, serving a diverse range of clients both locally and across other parts of the UK. The company’s journey began when Peter took redundancy after a 27-year long career with Barclays. His decision to break away from the corporate world to leverage his own technical skills and entrepreneurial spirit was heavily influenced on his need to raise his autistic son as a single parent.

Peter’s journey is as inspiring as it is entrepreneurial. Balancing business growth with single parenthood, Peter has been an advocate for inclusivity and support for children with disabilities.

“My son, now 15, was diagnosed with Autism and ADHD and learning disabilities when he was about five. This came as a huge shock and forced me to look at my priorities and reshape my career. He has and always will come first and working for myself was the obvious and best solution,” he said.” I’ve been able to give him the care and attention he needs as well as looking after the needs of my clients too.”

Peter not only takes his role as a one parent family seriously, he also actively participates in the charity Happy Faces Prudhoe, an inclusive group providing social activities for children who have additional needs, along with their siblings.His commitment to helping under represented people also extends to his support for government initiatives like ‘Access to Work,’ providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities to gain meaningful work experience.

“I’m passionate about creating an inclusive work environment where everyone can thrive. Our current work placement program with Gateshead Choices College is just one example of how we support the community,” he said.

Joining Peter at Ridgetek is his long-time friend and business partner, Rutva Patel, who brings legal expertise and client management skills to the team. The pair first met at Prudhoe Castle School First School and have known each other for almost 50 years.

“Working together over the past few years, Peter and I have built a partnership that balances technical proficiency with client-focused, personalised service,” said Rutva. “Our shared history and complementary skills are one of the key parts of Ridgetek’s success. His technical expertise and my business development skills have helped us to gain a well-deserved reputation within the industry.”

The most recent addition to the team is Ayodele Olaosebikan from South Shields whose design and development skills are helping to create customer-centric solutions to help businesses thrive. Ayo joined the team whilst finishing his Masters at Northumbria University and has brought a fresh perspective and ideas to the various projects undertaken at Ridgetek.

“I’m delighted that we have moved into these new premises which will allow us to grow and expand our client base. No matter how much we grow, I’ll never lose sight of my priorities whether that’s with my “dad” hat on or meeting the ever-evolving needs of our clients,” said Peter.