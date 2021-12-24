The Average Family Car. Research commissioned by Honda in line with the launch of the all-new HR-V e:HEV

The average car will see 30 day trips, 2,496 songs played – and 24 spillages in the typical year.

A study of 2,000 motorists revealed the average vehicle will cover off 62 miles per week – that’s 3,224 annually – and see three bouts of car sickness while doing so.

While a whopping 43 hours will be spent sitting in stationary traffic in total across the year.

One quarter of drivers say they’ve also enjoyed key milestone moments in their beloved car, such as witnessing a child’s first word or making an emotional trip to take offspring to university.

The research was commissioned by Honda in line with the launch of the all-new HR-V e:HEV, Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile for Honda, said: “Every car plays host to a lot of memories and moments.

“And they are more than just a mode of transport to many, as they see us through key moments in life.

“As the years progress, the needs and requirements have changed – but the moments that happen within them will always remain familiar.”

The average car is owned for five years with commuting, shopping trips and visiting family and friends the most frequent uses.

And the most common conversations to take place in the car include what’s happened through the day, commenting on other driver’s mistakes as well as other vehicles they see on the road.

A third will also discuss what’s for tea and more than one in five will discuss the day’s events from school with their children.

The most important factors to consider when purchasing a car according to respondents were fuel efficiency, whether it is sustainable for daily use and the way it drives.

Six cars have been owned in total by those polled via OnePoll – with nearly four in 10 admitting they’re due an upgrade.

Parking sensors, a built in sat nav and a reverse camera were the top things the ideal car would include along with good heating, low emissions and a DAB radio.

And of those attracted to a non plug-in hybrid vehicle, saving money on fuel, being environmentally friendly and no need to recharge were the main benefits.

In line with the launch of the next-generation Hybrid SUV from Honda; the all-new HR-V, Honda are offering 48-hour loans to fifty consumers in a campaign called the Real World Review. Consumers are asked to submit their interest to win the test drive opportunity. Successful entrants are subsequently invited to share their reviews and experiences of the car with the world.

On completion of the review of their time spent with the car, consumers will be entered into a prize draw to win an all-new HR-V e:HEV. There will be one lucky winner.

Consumers can submit their interest to win the test drive opportunity by answering two questions at the following link between 09:00 on Monday 25th October and 15:00 on Tuesday 9th November: http://www.promoentries.com/hondarealworldreview

The all-new HR-V delivers a unique and responsive driving experience, with exceptional efficiency delivered by Honda’s powerful and efficient two-motor e:HEV powertrain – featured as standard for the first time on a HR-V. The next-generation of the brand’s popular compact SUV offers comfort and utility, as well as advanced safety and technology features, all within a bold and sleek coupe-inspired form.

Rebecca Adamson, Head of Automobile for Honda, added: “What’s clear from the research is value for money, as well as the fact that being better for the environment is important to people.

“Technology is also very sought after – which not only provides better comfort in the vehicle but also enables us to develop cars that are better for the planet.

“The Honda HR-V e:HEV has been developed for the next generation of eco-conscious drivers, drawing on over 20 years of hybrid experience in road cars and Formula 1®, to provide both comfort and performance, and to produce fewer pollutants.

“Featured as standard within the HR-V for the first time, the e:HEV powertrain offers an exceptional balance of economy and emissions. While paired with the features that we know drivers want – such as an advanced air diffusion system to create a better internal environment and enhanced driver assistance including HD cameras and Honda SENSING™ as standard – the all-new HR-V provides the ultimate smooth, enjoyable driving experience. ”

