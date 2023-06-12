The Boro Must have a keen eye on these players this summer?

The summer transfer window is always an exciting time for football fans, with clubs across the country looking to bolster their squads ahead of the new season. Middlesbrough is no exception, and with the club looking to push for promotion to the Premier League next season, it’s important that they make the right signings this summer. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the players Middlesbrough should be keeping a close eye on over the coming weeks.

1. Marcus Maddison

Marcus Maddison is a player who has been on Middlesbrough’s radar for some time now, and it’s easy to see why. The Peterborough midfielder had an excellent season last year, scoring 11 goals and providing 23 assists in all competitions. Maddison is known for his creativity and technical ability, and he could be the perfect addition to the Boro squad to add some much-needed flair in the final third.

However, Maddison won’t come cheap, and Middlesbrough will face stiff competition from other clubs vying for his signature, including Championship rivals Blackburn, Hull and Cardiff. The Boro may need to act fast if they want to secure Maddison’s services this summer.

2. Bradley Dack

Another player who could add some much-needed creativity to the Boro midfield is Bradley Dack. The attacking midfielder had an impressive season for Gillingham last year, scoring 18 goals and providing nine assists in all competitions. Dack’s ability to pick out a pass and create chances in the final third could be crucial for Middlesbrough next season, especially if they are to challenge for promotion.

Dack has been linked with a number of Championship clubs this summer, including Blackburn and Brentford, but Middlesbrough could have an advantage due to their existing relationship with Gillingham. Boro signed striker Mikael Mandron from the Kent club last summer, and that relationship could prove crucial if they decide to pursue Dack.

3. Harry Wilson

The Liverpool youngster spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, where he impressed with his pace and direct running. Wilson scored seven goals in 13 appearances for Hull, and his performances caught the eye of a number of Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough.

Wilson is a versatile forward who can play on either wing or through the middle, and his pace could prove crucial in the Championship next season. However, given his performances for Hull last season, it’s likely that Liverpool will want to keep hold of the Welshman, either as part of their first-team squad or on loan elsewhere.

4. Joe Allen

This one might be a bit of a longshot, but Middlesbrough could do a lot worse than trying to sign Joe Allen from Stoke City this summer. The Welsh midfielder has proved himself to be a quality player at both international and club level, and his experience could be invaluable to the Boro next season.

However, Allen is unlikely to want to play Championship football next season, and Stoke will be desperate to keep hold of one of their best players as they look to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt. It’s a long shot, but stranger things have happened in the transfer market.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the players who Middlesbrough should be keeping a close eye on this summer as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season. Of course, there are plenty of other players out there who could do a job for Boro, and it will be up to the club’s scouts and managers to identify the right targets.

However, one thing is for sure – if Middlesbrough are to challenge for promotion next season, they will need to make some shrewd signings in the summer transfer window. Whether they can secure the signings of players like Maddison, Dack, Wilson or Allen remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – it’s set to be an exciting few weeks on Teesside as the club looks to build for the future.

