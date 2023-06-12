Sunderland Must be keeping tabs on these players this summer?

Sunderland is a club that has been struggling for the past few years. They were relegated to League One in the 2017/18 season, and although they were close to promotion in the 2018/19 season, they eventually lost in the playoffs. They have appointed Lee Johnson as their manager and he has been making some impressive signings so far. However, there are still areas that need strengthening and here are some of the top transfer targets for Sunderland this summer.

Jayden Stockley

One of the areas that Sunderland need to address is their attack. Charlie Wyke was their top scorer last season with 31 goals in all competitions, but they need more than one striker who can score goals consistently. Jayden Stockley could be the answer to that problem. The 27-year-old striker is currently playing for Preston North End, but he has been on loan to Charlton Athletic for the second half of last season where he scored six goals in 21 games. He is a tall and physical striker who can hold the ball up well and could complement Wyke’s style of play.

Yaya Sanogo

Another striker Sunderland could look to sign this summer is Yaya Sanogo. The French striker is a free agent after leaving Toulouse at the end of last season. He is still only 28 years old and has scored goals in the Premier League for Arsenal, as well as in Ligue 1 for Auxerre and Toulouse. He is a versatile striker who can play as a target man or a support striker. He could provide competition for Wyke, and also give Lee Johnson more tactical options.

Will Grigg

Will Grigg is not a new name to Sunderland fans since he was signed by the club in January 2019. However, he has failed to live up to his reputation as a prolific goalscorer. He scored just five goals in all competitions last season and has struggled to adapt to Lee Johnson’s style of play. He could benefit from a change of scenery, and a move away from Sunderland could reignite his career. Sunderland could also use the funds from his transfer to sign a new striker.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Another area that Sunderland need to address is their defense. They conceded 48 goals in League One last season, which was the joint-third worst record in the league. Jake Clarke-Salter could be an ideal signing for them. The 23-year-old defender is a product of the Chelsea academy and has experience of playing in the Championship and League One. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City, where he impressed with his performances. He is a ball-playing defender who can also defend well. He could form a solid partnership with Dion Sanderson in the heart of Sunderland’s defense.

Gavin Bazunu

Sunderland also need to sign a goalkeeper this summer. Lee Burge and Remi Matthews were their two main options last season, but they were not consistent enough. Gavin Bazunu could be the solution to this problem. The 19-year-old goalkeeper is currently playing for Rochdale on loan from Manchester City. He has been impressive in League One, making a number of key saves and keeping five clean sheets in 15 appearances. He is a confident and agile shot-stopper who could be a long-term solution to Sunderland’s goalkeeping problems.

Conclusion

Sunderland have already made some impressive signings this summer, with Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans joining the club. However, they still need to address their attack, defense, and goalkeeper positions. Jayden Stockley, Yaya Sanogo, and Will Grigg could all be viable options for a new striker, while Jake Clarke-Salter and Gavin Bazunu could solidify their defense and goalkeeper positions. Lee Johnson will be hoping that these signings can help Sunderland achieve their aim of promotion to the Championship.

