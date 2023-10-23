The Bridge to Feature Sacrilege Motors Porsche 911 EV-Conversion on Bridgehampton Racing Circuit Grounds

One of North America’s most exclusive and original events welcomes this reimagined classic Porsche 911 America Roadster.

LAKEVILLE, CT (September 13, 2023) — Sacrilege Motors, a bespoke performance, restoration and electric-conversion studio, is proud to be invited by the co-founder of The Bridge to participate in their invitation only annual exhibition of classic and racing automobiles. Hosted on the beautiful private golf club that sits on the hallowed grounds of the original Bridgehampton Race Circuit, the Bridge has become one of the hottest tickets on the collector and enthusiast car calendar.

Sacrilege Motors co-founders Phil Wagenheim and Bobby Singh have been on a whirlwind since they debuted their first vehicle on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours in August. For its first commission, Sacrilege Motors has restored, performance-tuned and EV-converted a Porsche 911 America Roadster, a U.S. version of the Carrera 2 Cabriolet Turbo-look, and one of 250 built. Named BLACKBIRD by its owner in honor of the supersonic SR-71 Blackbird aircraft, the commission will now be shown on the beautifully manicured lawn at The Bridge on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Sacrilege Motors CEO Phil Wagenheim is excited for the weekend. “The Bridge is one of the newest collector car events and yet it has quickly become a must-attend. The quality of the cars on display and the overall presentation rivals the best concours in the country. We’re seriously excited to showcase our first build to this very discerning audience. As a longtime Porsche owner, the goal from the start with this project was to preserve the unique experience of a Porsche. The steering feel, the handling, the braking, even the weight transfer, we set a very high bar for ourselves. Through our countless hours of engineering, and our outstanding partners at Fellten and Penske Racing Shocks, we think we’ve nailed it. With the response we’ve received from around the world, it’s clear we’re resonating with others, too.”

Sacrilege Motors President Bobby Singh shares Wagenheim’s enthusiasm. “We’re engineering and developing our cars at Lime Rock Park, to deliver a true Porsche driving experience. So, it’s fitting that we’re showing the BLACKBIRD on the hallowed grounds of this storied racing circuit. Bridgehampton was the first track I ever went to…it was a Porsche event…way back in 1990 and I have very fond memories of the circuit. It was a true driver’s track and this 500 HP Porsche 964 Roadster would have been a blast to wheel around it. The BLACKBIRD is so dialed in, it would be quicker than some of the purpose-built racing machines that battled it out there back in the day.”

Sacrilege Motors was founded in 2020 by finance entrepreneur and corporate CEO Phil Wagenheim and Porsche expert driver and tuner Bobby Singh, who brings three decades of experience restoring, building and tuning elite Porsche sports cars, including the 959, Carrera GT, 918 Spyder, and Porsche Cup cars. Wagenheim and Singh, who are both passionate owners and drivers of air-cooled Porsche 911s, caught the Porsche bug early, enchanted by the analog feel and precise handling of a classic 911. Their mission is to create the most captivating EV-conversion Porsche 911s available. Some might call such conversion work heresy, but others welcome the act of retaining the classic 911’s uniquely enjoyable driving dynamics, while reducing its need for maintenance and environmental impact. Sacrilege Motors delivers a Porsche 911 with all of the instant power of an EV, and the familiarity of the Porsche 911 driving experience.

Sacrilege Motors restores 1974-1994 Porsche 911s to concours-level quality, focusing on Porsche driving dynamics, breathtaking performance, exquisite interior design, and the most reliable conversion to all-electric power. Sacrilege Motors does not manufacture or sell automobiles. Sacrilege Motors is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed nor, in any way, affiliated with Porsche Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche, AG. The Porsche® name and crest, 911® and TARGA® are trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for purpose of reference only.

The product of Sacrilege Motors is a Porsche 911 that has been restored, EV-converted, and refined by Sacrilege. Out of respect for Porsche, and to respect Porsche’s trademark rights, these 911s should never under any circumstances be referred to or described as a “Sacrilege,” “Sacrilege911,” “Sacrilege Porsche 911” or a “Porsche Sacrilege 911,” or in any other manner that suggests that it is anything but a Porsche 911 that has been restored and converted to electric power by Sacrilege Motors.