Mother’s Day is coming and it’s not too late to get your mum something where she can you remember you all the time.

Resident WatchPilot watch expert Sarah Jordan says: “If you’ve decided to one-up the standard bunch of flowers and Victoria sponge cake this year, then a luxury Swiss or designer watch gift is a great way to go. Whether you’re shopping for your mum, step-mum, godmother, sister, aunt or anyone in between, it’s important to follow some simple rules of watch buying to ensure you pick something she’ll treasure forever. Here, our resident watch expert, Sarah Jordan, shares some dos and don’ts of Mother’s Day watch gifts.

The branding around Mother’s Day is intense. It’s all shades of pink, daffodils, sugary flowers and love hearts… unless you’re buying a very niche watch, this isn’t going to cut it in the world of watches. So set what you think you know about Mother’s Day aside and tap into a watch-gifting mindset. Think about your budget, consider her personal style, and decide whether you’re going down the elegant eveningwear or daytime route. Once you’ve got some of these basics in place, it’s time to start shopping. Here are some of the biggest dos and don’ts to support your search.”

DO avoid cliches

One of the things about Mother’s Day is that feminine colours and motifs are dialled up to eleven. There’s nothing wrong with this abundance of pink if it fits your loved one’s fashion sense. She might love rose gold, crystal-set bezels, pastel pink dials and the subtle shimmer of mother of pearl. But it’s important not to fall into this ‘trap’ just because it’s Mother’s Day.

Similarly, there’s something tempting about the cocktail watch route. Instinctively, it fits the desire to spoil her rotten and add a bit of razzmatazz to her day. Chances are, though, she’ll wear an elegant evening watch once in a blue moon. Try to pick the ideal watch that falls between fancy and practical daily wear. If she’d never treat herself normally but could feasibly wear your watch gift to work, the shops and on a night out with friends, you’ve hit the middle ground perfectly.

DON’T stay in one lane

This follows from the previous point. Don’t limit yourself just because it’s Mother’s Day. If your eye is drawn to a unisex, stainless steel bracelet strap watch with a deep blue dial, go for it! You know her best and can adapt to her personal style. The same goes for ladies’ smartwatches and other performance models that offer specific functionality or complications. It might not have all the hallmarks of a Mother’s Day gift – like petite proportions, sparkle, mother of pearl and floral details – but if it’s what she’s going to love, why not?

DO consider her frame

Size matters when it comes to watches. If the female role model in your life has very petite wrists or larger wrists, you need to consider this during the buying process. Leather, fabric and rubber straps have more flexibility than bracelet straps, which may need a professional to remove and add metal links.

Then there’s the case shape and size to think about. Some women’s evening watches can be very small at just 20mm in diameter, although anything below 34mm is considered femininely proportioned. Watches in the 34-40mm range are often considered to be unisex and will suit the woman who wants to make more of a statement. Some models sit prouder on the wrist, so they could be cumbersome for anyone who wears a long-sleeved uniform or works with their hands. Think about her lifestyle and preferences and base your Mother’s Day watch gift decisions around them.

DON’T forget about complications

Complications are basically any element of a watch that does more than tell the time. They can be practical, aesthetic or a combination of the two. For example, decorative moon phases show the transition from day to night on the dial in a creative and often beautiful way. Another popular complication is the date, shown by a number in its own dial aperture, or a day-date function that shows the day of the week and the numerical date in the month.

Complications aren’t essential for a great watch but can add visual interest and set your gift apart. If you want to go the extra mile for Mother’s Day this year, consider how a carefully chosen complication could elevate your choice and give her extra reason to smile.

Under £50

Limit Ladies Gold Classic Watch

Price: £20.99

Paying homage to the golden era of watchmaking, these elegant classics provide the perfect timepiece for either day or evening wear. A classy look in a contemporary frame is what perfectly defines this ladies classic line watches.

Sekonda Ladies Silver Alloy Watch

Price: 34.99

Add a touch of effortless glitz to the wrist with this Sekonda model. This ladies’ watch has a crystal-adorned bezel, framing the bold blue dial with complimenting crystal hour markers and two hands. The case measures 28mm and sits upon a co-ordinating silver-tone bracelet.

Under £100

Kenneth Cole Ladies Rose Gold Watch

Price: £55.60

A timepiece that expresses vitality and a carefree attitude, and possesses a particular allure and a special graciousness. This piece features a rose gold stainless steel bracelet with a stainless steel case combined with a mother of pearl dial and crystals as hour markers. There are also crystals surrounding the dial for a subtle bit of sparkle.

Cluse Red La Tétragone Watch

Price: £59.25

Modern. Elegant. Extraordinary. Known for its square case and rounded edges the La Tétragone collection is a play on line, shape and form. The watch combines a classic white mother of pearl face, rose gold details and a red leather croc stamped strap.

Under £200

Swatch Brownee Ladies Watch

Price: £109

BROWNEE looks delicious with its solid brown silicone strap and sweet rose gold-colored PVD case and buckle. The matching rose gold-colored dial is just as scrumptious.

Rotary Windsor Ladies Watch

Price: £168

Designed with two-tone gold PVD stainless steel and sapphire glass, this classic timepiece features 12 diamond markers over a mother of pearl and guilloche dial along with radial and outer dial stitching. Water resistant to 50m, this Windsor watch is powered by quartz and displays a date window. Its 7-link tapered stainless steel bracelet is complete with a deployment clasp. An elegant accessory, the watch’s case is 27mm in diameter.

If you have a bit more cash to splash, these two timepieces are eye-catching and will look lovely on mum’s wrist.

Mondaine Classic Good Gray 36mm

Price: £209

Inspired by nature. This Classic collection watch showcases a 36mm tone-on-tone stainless steel IP gold plating, hands and markers with a polished finish to maintain the timeless design and minimalistic look of Mondaine. Featuring a Good grey dial and recycled PET textile strap with comfortable cork lining and stitches, this timepiece pays tribute to the greatness of our Swiss Alps. Our Classic Collection comes with a clever quick-change system, allowing you to easily change your straps.

Frederique Constant Ladies Fc Slimline Moonphase DC Blue Watch

Price: £795

Fineness of the wrist, fineness of the watch: the Slimline Ladies has been designed to emphasize the soft curves of the wrist with harmony and sensitivity. A precious and contemporary collection in the purest spirit of Frédérique Constant, where the luxury watchmaker Swiss Made remains accessible.

Along with the moonphase feature, diamonds are used in the hour markers at 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11.