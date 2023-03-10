North East Connected

Where will your free fuel take you? Škoda’s free fuel offers ease the cost of Spring motoring

Mar 10, 2023
  • £1,000 free fuel on Kodiaq and Superb models*
  • £500 free fuel on Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Kamiq and Karoq*
  • Fabia offered with one year’s insurance included with Solutions PCP at 7.9% APR Representative**
  • Available on cars ordered up to 28 February 2023 and delivered by 30 September 2023

Milton Keynes, 20 February 2023 – Where would you go with up to £1,000 worth of free fuel? The seaside? The big city? The countryside? That’s the question Škoda buyers will be asking themselves if they take advantage of the brand’s Free Fuel Events that runs up to 28 February. That’s because customers ordering a new Kodiaq or Superb during the promotion period will receive a £1,000 fuel voucher that will allow them to enjoy their first unforgettable miles ‘on the house’.  Customers ordering a Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Kamiq or Karoq will also receive up to £500 worth of free fuel. Offer excludes Enyaq iV and SE Technology cars.

Customers opting to finance their cars with Škoda Solutions PCP can secure great deals that are available now at 7.9% APR Representative**

Kodiaq
The Kodiaq, for example, is available with a £3,000 deposit contribution and 7.9% APR Representative; while the flaghip Kodiaq vRS comes with £4,500  deposit contribution.**
A Service Plan that covers the first two consecutive services is also available for £199^.

Kamiq and Superb
Kamiq and Superb are available with a £2,000 deposit contribution and 7.9% APR Representative.**
A Service Plan that covers the first two consecutive services is also available for £199^.

Karoq
Karoq is available with a £1,500 deposit contribution and 7.9% APR Representative.**
A Service Plan that covers the first two consecutive services is also available for £199^.

Octavia
Octavia is available with a £1,000 deposit contribution and 7.9% APR Representative.**
A Service Plan that covers the first two consecutive services is also available for £199^.

Fabia
Customers opting for a Fabia can benefit from £500 deposit contribution at 7.9% APR Representative** and one year’s insurance included†.
A Service Plan that covers the first two consecutive services is also available for £199^.

All offers excludes Enyaq iV and SE Technology models.

