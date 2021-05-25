Concrete is one of the most popular and basic construction materials and for that reason, a concrete plant is inevitable in just about any construction site. Concrete has to be mixed well for it to be durable and work effectively. The process in which all the ingredients of concrete are mixed proportionally is called batching; hence, another name for the concrete plant is a batching plant.

Batching plants are therefore needed to achieve the proper consistency and accuracy of concrete. This includes measuring the quantity of water, sand, coarse aggregate, cement, admixtures, and more.

The two common types of concrete are weight batching, which is done based on how much the ingredients weigh, and volume batching, which is done based on how much volume the ingredients have.

There are multiple types of concrete plants you can get, depending on your requirements. Here are some of them;

Transit Mix Plant

This is also called dry concrete plants. It uses both manual and digital scales to weigh the ingredients (cement, aggregates, etc). It also weighs the volume of water separately. After weighing, all the ingredients are then transported to the construction site via a transit mixture, where they are all mixed throughout transportation.

Central Mix Plant

This is also known as wet concrete plants. It weighs everything together, including water, cement, aggregate, and all the ingredients. These are then mixed then transported to the construction site via a mixture. Unlike the transit mix plant, here the mixer is at the plant’s central location and the mixing is done before transportation.

Stationary Concrete Plant

As the name suggests, this plant is stationary. They are usually located at a particular distance right from the site and use a truck to batch and transport concrete to the construction site. This plant is one of the best; they are highly efficient and produce good high-quality concrete. Despite being large in size, they are easy to install.

Mobile Concrete Plant

When the stationary concrete plant is at such a distance that causes a high cost of transformation, you might want to switch or choose mobile concrete plants. Just like the name suggests, these are easy to move and have everything in compact; discharging units, weighing, mixing, and material storage.

Things To Consider While Choosing A Concrete Plant

Whether you are buying or renting a concrete plant, it is always important to put some factors into consideration. This includes;

The Quality Of The Plant

There are a couple of things that you need to consider when it comes to quality, especially the material for batching. spare parts might be required and some plants may still don’t have it. The quality of concrete is also not always the same. Different plants produce different concrete qualities.

The Type Of Concrete Plant

There are different types of plants all of which operate differently. This also comes to play when you are choosing the concrete plant to buy or rent. It should align with your project goals. For example, if the site is a little far from the stationary concrete plant, you might want to choose the mobile concrete plant.

The Cost

You might also want to consider and weigh your options when it comes to concrete plants. Different factors contribute to the end cost of using concrete plants, so you might want to first ensure that your budget aligns with the industry cost. Also, remember that there are things that are more important than cost like the quality of concrete.

The Size Of The Concrete Plant

Different concrete mixers are of different sizes. You can get small, curbside mixers or choose to go with the giant mixers. It all comes down to your requirements. The amount of concrete you will need to mix regularly will determine the size you get.