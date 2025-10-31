The Full Grid Arrives in 1:64 Scale: Hot Wheels Expands Formula 1® Collection to Include Scuderia Ferrari HP and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team

Racing fans can now collect all 10 teams and 20 drivers with 2025 team liveries starting to hit retailers this December

LONDON, UK, October 24, 2025 — Following the announcement of a multi-year licensing partnership with Formula 1® and initial product launch, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has revealed the next evolution of the Hot Wheels Formula 1® collection to now include all 10 Formula 1® teams, including Scuderia Ferrari HP Team and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team™. The full lineup reflects the official Formula 1® 2025 team liveries and driver roster and will be available in both the Hot Wheels core and Hot Wheels premium lines, with cars arriving at major retailers globally beginning December 2025.

Revealed during an exclusive Hot Wheels event ahead of the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025, the new Hot Wheels Formula 1® range brings the full 2025 driver lineup to life in 1:64 scale. The event was hosted by Formula 1® driver Sergio Pérez, who is set to return to the grid driving for Cadillac F1® Team next season.

Race fans can now collect, play and display die-cast versions of their favorite team or driver’s cars, now including the drivers from Scuderia Ferrari HP – SF-25 and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team – AMR25. Additional product details are below.

“With the addition of Scuderia Ferrari HP and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team™ to the collection, fans of every team on the grid can now experience Formula 1® in a whole new way, by collecting their favorite driver or playing with their favorite team and the new 2025 cars reimagined in 1:64 scale with authentic designs and liveries,” said Ted Wu, Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. “Hot Wheels has always celebrated the most exciting vehicles in the world, and nothing is more thrilling than Formula 1®. These die-cast cars put the speed, precision and excitement of Formula 1® racing right in the palm of fans’ hands.”

“Seeing the full 2025 Hot Wheels Formula 1® collection come together with all teams on the grid now represented is fantastic. Especially given the incredible attention to detail Hot Wheels delivers,” said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1®. “Each car faithfully replicates the liveries and designs, providing fans an authentic and unique way to experience the speed, precision, and drama of Formula 1® in their own homes.”

The Hot Wheels Formula 1® product lineup includes:

RRP: £10.99 | Available end of November 2025 with additional waves throughout 2026. Available to buy at Smyths Toys Superstores, The Entertainer, Sainsburys, B&M, Asda.

Create the hottest and fastest Hot Wheels collection with a 1:64 scale Premium Formula 1® race car. Each vehicle features a Metal/Metal body and chassis, driver-specific helmets and Real Riders tires with authentic details to replicate the actual, real-life race car. The display plinth and specialized packaging enhance collectability. Each die-cast is designed for true automotive enthusiasts who appreciate the legacy and collectability of a Hot Wheels and Formula 1® collaboration.

Hot Wheels Formula 1® Singles 1:64 Assortment:

RRP: £2.30 | Rolling out in November 2025 with additional waves to come throughout 2026 wherever Hot Wheels vehicles are sold.

Embrace the pinnacle of motorsport as Formula 1® makes its grand debut as part of the iconic Hot Wheels range. Including F1® teams like McLaren Formula 1® Team, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Formula One™ Team, Scuderia Ferrari HP, KICK Sauber F1® Team and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team™, these open-wheeled single seat racers are ready for some serious Hot Wheels racing on Hot Wheels Formula 1® track sets as well as existing Hot Wheels tracks.

Hot Wheels Formula 1® 5-Pack Assortment:

RRP: £11.50 | Rolling out starting January 2026. Available to purchase at Smyths Toys Superstores, The Entertainer, Asda, Argos, Sainsburys and Very.

Speed into the high-octane action of Formula 1® with a 5-pack of Hot Wheels Formula 1® race cars in 1:64 scale. Each die-cast vehicle features five of the hottest racing teams on the circuit including Oracle Red Bull Racing, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team, BWT Alpine Formula One™ Team, Moneygram Haas F1® Team and Atlassian Williams Racing. The set is designed for true automotive enthusiasts who appreciate the legacy and collectability of a Hot Wheels and Formula 1® collaboration. Put them on display or recreate legendary moments from the pinnacle of motorsport on the Hot Wheels Formula 1® Sprint Race Track Sets.

Hot Wheels Formula 1® 2-Pack Assortment:

RRP: £21.99 | Rolling out starting June 2026, available at Smyths Toys Superstores, The Entertainer, Argos & Very.

Elevate any Hot Wheels collection to the podium with a Hot Wheels Premium Formula 1 2-Pack. Sets commemorate each of the 10 teams from the 2025 season with both racecars in 1:64 scale. The die-cast vehicles feature authentic race liveries including front wings and sidepods as well as detailed drivers’ helmets for extra realism. The Metal/Metal body and chassis and Real Riders tires showcase their premium execution, and the specialised packaging and custom plinth make for an elite display.

Hot Wheels Formula 1® 10-Pack Assortment:

RRP: £23.00 | Rolling out in July 2026, available at Smyths Toys Superstores.

Hot Wheels continues to drive collectability by introducing a new Formula 1® 10-Pack! Bringing the thrill of the racetrack straight to your living room, uniting all 10 teams from the 2025 season in a single collection.

In addition to the Hot Wheels Formula 1® racecars, Hot Wheels will also continue to release new track sets inspired by Formula 1® throughout 2026. For more information and to stay up to do, fans can follow @hotwheelsofficial on Instagram, @hotwheels on TikTok and find out more information here.