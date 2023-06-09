THE HOPPINGS BLASTS OFF WITH AN EXCITING NEW RIDE…

THRILL seekers will be able to enjoy some of the biggest, highest and fastest rides in Europe when The Hoppings heads to Tyneside later this month (June).

On Friday 16 June, the travelling fair will return to Newcastle’s Town Moor for the 141st time, with around 350 attractions and sideshows and some of the most daredevil rides in the world.

And that will include the first ever landing at the event of the nail-biting Rocket Ride, which will see riders lifted 60 metres in the air before being spun round in a corkscrew like motion before landing back on earth.

The Rocket Ride will feature alongside traditional favourites such as the waltzers, the dodgems and the helter skelter, visitors will be able to experience a white-knuckle ride on the Meteorite as well as a high octane spin on the Matterhorn or Extreme.

The Magic Mouse will return with its ever-popular rollercoaster ride while Rockrage, Twist and Superbowl are also expected to draw in the crowds.

For little ones the flying planes and dumbos will provide a gentler ride, with the Ghost Train, Freak out and Atmosfear bringing thrills for older visitors, along with Miami Trip, Top Star, Oxegen and Top Spin.

The Giant Wheel will send visitors into the night sky for views across the city, while Ice Jet and Outer Limits – not to mention Booster Max – are not for the faint hearted.

The Town Moor will play home to an Inflatable Minion for the duration of the Hoppings with Ice Maze, Big Apple, Star Flyer and Superbob also making a welcome return this year.

And while the ever-popular reverse bungee takes visitors to new heights, Crazy Frog, Runaway Train, Super Trouper and Race o Rama will provide high adrenaline fun throughout the eight-day event.

The Simulator is always a popular attraction as are the Fun House, Exciter, Tagada, Sea Storm Air, Wipe Out and the Piny Express, not to mention the sideshows with the rifle range, coconut shies and hook a duck firm favourites with all ages.

The fair’s food and drink village, Feast Street,will also be extended this year, with more food stalls than ever and the addition of a stage with live entertainment every day.

Last year the Hoppings brought in 500,000 visitors and the hope is to attract even bigger crowds this time round..

And Ryan Crow, of organiser Crow Events, said this year’s Hoppings would “once again have something for everyone.

“It really is the perfect family entertainment,” he said. “There are rides and attractions for all ages, the chance to have fun, to maybe win a souvenir of the day and to enjoy food, drink and some of the best attractions to be found anywhere in Europe.”

The Hoppings opens on Friday 16 June and runs until Sunday 25 June and full details of the entertainment programme at Feast Street are available at www.hoppingsfunfairs.com

