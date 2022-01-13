December’s Jingle Jam saw the entire gaming community come together with 14 charitable projects benefiting hugely on the 10th anniversary of Jingle Jam

Bristol, UK – 10 January 2022. Jingle Jam – the world’s biggest games charity event – raised an incredible total of $4,435,933 (over £3.3 million) in an epic and emotional event that brought together the gaming community to raise funds for deserving charities.

This year’s drive featured the largest-ever collection of games being away and raised the most money since 2017. The year also marked the 10th anniversary of Jingle Jam, which has now raised a whopping $24,945,581 (over £18.3 million).

The variety and scope of charity projects covered everything from national to global issues including disabled access to gaming and sport, cancer research, tackling structural racism and inequality, LGBTQ+ issues, environmentalism and sustainability. All of these projects will now use these much-needed funds to propel their projects forward in 2022.

“After a difficult year for many it was really nice to end it on an emotional high,” says Lewis Brindley, co-founder of The Yogscast. “I’d like to give a heartfelt thanks to everyone who gave their time, passion, expertise and games to make this such a huge success. We can’t wait to see how these charitable projects evolve over 2022 and benefit those who are in need.”

“The Grand Appeal was honoured to once again be a chosen charity for the 2021 Jingle Jam,” says Sarah McBride, Philanthropy Manager at The Grand Appeal. “It is one of the most exciting campaigns we have ever worked on, and we have been absolutely blown away by the incredible generosity of the gaming community!”

“We’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to The Yogscast and to everyone who donated so generously – you have helped to raise such an incredible amount of money for so many worthy causes,” says Sally Ward, Partnerships Officer at Whale and Dolphin International. “It’s the highlight of my year to work with the Yogscast on Jingle Jam and I can’t thank all the teams involved enough for supporting WDC once again in 2021”

2021’s Jingle Jam saw over fifty Jingle Jam streamers involved in special events – such as cooking, painting, poker, karaoke and more. Also – for the first time – community members hosted their own fundraisers as part of the event – adding over $690,000 (around £509,000) to the total.

The Jingle Jam charity projects for 2021 were:

Access Sport

Access Sport is a charity meeting the urgent need to improve children and young people’s health and wellbeing, working solely with young people in deprived communities and with a strong emphasis on young disabled people.

Autistica

Autistica is the UK’s national autism research charity. They focus on giving autistic people the opportunity to live long, happy, healthy lives.

Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment helps veterans find high quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace.

Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK funds scientists, doctors and nurses to help beat cancer sooner. They also provide cancer information to the public.

End Violence and Racism Against ESEA Communities

End Violence and Racism Against ESEA Communities works to tackle structural racism and inequalities, following a threefold increase in hate crime and rising racism, against East & Southeast Asian communities during COVID.

Global’s Make Some Noise

Make Some Noise improves the lives of disadvantaged people in our communities by working with small charities across the UK.

ILGA World

ILGA World – the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association – is a worldwide federation of more than 1,700 organisations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex human rights.

Lifelites

Lifelites is the charity which gives life-limited and disabled children using hospice services across the British Isles the chance to play, be creative, control something for themselves and communicate, through the magic of assistive technology.

Mental Health Foundation

Improving the wellbeing of gamers by funding groundbreaking research and help people understand, protect and sustain their mental health.

SpecialEffect

By using technology ranging from modified joypads to eye-control, SpecialEffect finds ways for people to play to the very best of their abilities. They put fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games.

The Grand Appeal

The Grand Appeal, the official Bristol Children’s Hospital charity, are committed to saving lives and supporting families at the children’s hospital.

The Open Bionics Foundation

Open bionics is a company developing affordable, assistive devices that enhance the human body. They’re on a mission to make 3D prosthetics beautiful, functional and more accessible.

War Child

Aiming to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery – keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation

WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation is the leading global charity dedicated to the conservation and protection of whales and dolphins, defending them against the many threats they face through campaigns, lobbying, advising governments, science, and rescue.

