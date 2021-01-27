The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition is available to order in the UK now.

Exclusive new Brooklyn Grey exterior body colour, unique 19” Bi-colour alloy wheels with black accents and exterior cladding in Frozen Black-Brown.

BMW M mesh kidney grille in High-gloss Black.

Seven engine variants priced from £34,510 RRP with first customer deliveries in March 2021.

Since the BMW X2 launched in Spring 2018 it has successfully carved out a distinctive place for itself in the BMW model family. Now, BMW UK is introducing the M Mesh Edition which features exclusive content and new colour combinations.

The new M Mesh Edition builds on the style already offered by the M Sport X model and gives the BMW X2 an even more exclusive and distinctive appearance. The most prominent enhancement is the BMW M mesh kidney grille in high-gloss black. Like the grille on the BMW X2 M35i (fuel consumption combined: 36.2 – 36.7 mpg; CO2 emissions combined: 178 – 176 g/km*), it has a pronounced three-dimensional mesh inspired by racing cars.

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition features exclusive inserts in the bumper trim, prominent cladding on the side skirts and door and the wheel arch trim in a new signature colour Frozen Black-Brown. The Edition comes as standard with a unique 19” Bi-colour Aerodynamic alloy wheel with black accents which can be upgraded to a 20” Bi-colour alloy wheel.

BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line with extended features also comes as standard. As well as the High-gloss Black window and exterior mirror surrounds, the mirror base, mirror triangle, B-pillar trim and trim surround on the C-pillars, this package also includes the surround for the M mesh kidney grille, a ring around the BMW badge on the boot lid and exhaust tailpipe finishers in Black Chrome.

The edition comes with X2 logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side as standard and also includes door handle lighting, ground lighting, exterior mirror lighting and door entry light.

LED headlights with cornering lights frame the front-end design.

The updated front end catches the eye with the standard LED headlights and the absence of the circular front fog lights featured previously brings extra distinction to the design. In adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, activation of the cornering light provides optimal illumination of the road’s edge.

Adaptive LED headlights with matrix high-beam function as an option.

Adaptive LED Headlights, including a four-segment matrix function for high beam, are also available for this edition as an optional extra. These headlights help increase visibility and avoiding dazzling other road users. High beam is split into several LED segments, which activate and deactivate independently to adapt road illumination to the traffic situation at hand.

Sporty interior.

Exclusive elements of this edition are also echoed in the interior of the vehicle with M seats featuring integral headrests in black Dakota Leather. Contrast stitching in Grey completes the look and can be found on the instrument panel, centre console and floor mats. The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition also brings special entry sills with “Edition” inscription. The optional panoramic roof, which floods the cabin with light, can be tilted and opened like a conventional sunroof.

The M leather steering wheel comes as standard, as does a car key featuring an exclusive M identifier. Cars with a manual gearbox also have a gearshift lever with M badging. The interior trim strips are in Aluminium Hexagon Anthracite, the BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite.

The boot has a capacity of 470 litres (BMW X2 xDrive25e: 410 litres).

Power of Choice: customers can take their pick from seven engines.

Customers can take their pick from three different types of drive system for the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition. The Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) is available with three efficient diesel engines, three petrol units and a plug-in hybrid drive system, all of which meet the Euro 6d emissions standard. The BMW X2 also offers customers a choice of front-wheel or all-wheel drive and manual or automatic transmission. Depending on the drive system selected, customers can order their car with sDrive front-wheel drive or BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive, a manual gearbox or automatic Steptronic transmission

Plug-in hybrid drive system in the BMW X2 xDrive25e offers electric range of up to 35 miles*.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain recently introduced for this model series gives the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition remarkably efficient performance and the ability to drive with zero local emissions. A highly efficient electric motor, with an output of 95 hp and torque of 165 Nm are relayed to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission and teams up with a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 125 hp and peak torque of 220 Nm. The engine’s power is directed to the front wheels through a six-speed Steptronic transmission.

The resulting hybrid all-wheel drive system has a combined system output of 220 hp and overall torque of 385 Nm to make the BMW X2 xDrive25e exceptionally agile and able to deliver 0 to 62 mph in 6.8 seconds.

The high-voltage battery’s gross energy capacity of 10 kWh translates into an all-electric range of up to 35 miles* in the statutory WLTP test cycle. When the new BMW X2 xDrive25e is driving on the electric motor’s power alone (in MAX eDrive mode), the top speed is 84 mph but with the engine and electric motor working together, the maximum speed increases to 121 mph.

Maximum Connectivity

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition boasts intuitive operation and intelligent connectivity, allowing the driver to focus their attention entirely on driving. The ID6 display and operating system offers three different ways of operating individual vehicle and navigation functions: using the iDrive Controller, the Control Display’s touchscreen functionality or a voice control system capable of understanding naturally formulated sentences. The hands-free facility with Bluetooth interface and DAB digital radio are included as standard.

The standard BMW Navigation system features an 8.8-inch Control Display with touchscreen functionality, along with a 5.7-inch information display in the instrument cluster and Real Time Traffic Information. Upgrading to BMW Navigation Plus brings an even larger 10.25-inch Control Display as well as BMW Head-Up Display, which projects important driving information and navigation/assistance system readouts onto the windscreen, where they appear in high resolution in the driver’s field of view.

Smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® as standard for lifetime allows selected iPhone functions to be used wirelessly and easily via the vehicle’s Control Display. The optional telephony with wireless charging function meanwhile, allows inductive charging of compatible smartphones which can also be hooked up with the car’s external antenna.

The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition is available to order from BMW retailers now from £34,510 RRP with first customer deliveries in March 2021.