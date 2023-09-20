The new MG4 XPOWER

The MG4 EV: Introduction

The thrilling new MG4 XPOWER is the most powerful production MG yet and one of the most hotly anticipated new cars of 2023, as the new flagship model in the award-winning MG4 EV range.

Priced from just £36,495, the new range-topping MG4 XPOWER firmly underlines MG’s Get More philosophy, as an EV performance car that offers drivers breathtaking power and dynamics at an extremely competitive price.

The new XPOWER model features a highly anticipated dual motor powertrain delivering 435PS and up to 600Nm of torque, positioning the latest MG4 model alongside the most potent high-performance hatchbacks on the market.

Capable of 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, the XPOWER’s electrifying performance contrasts with a series of understated exterior design revisions, in contrast to the usual high-powered hatchbacks.

The MG4 XPOWER is available to order from July and promises to be one of the most exciting new electric cars of 2023, marking a new milestone in MG’s return to the performance car market.

MG4 XPOWER: At a glance

The most powerful production MG ever, available to order from July 2023

Highly anticipated dual motor powertrain delivering 435PS and up to 600Nm of torque

Front and rear electric motors generating 320kW of power to all four wheels

Priced from £36,495 OTR, offering breathtaking power and dynamics at an extremely competitive price

0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 124mph

New driver-focused features including launch control and a Dynamic Driving Management, providing live lap time and G-Force data

The flagship model in the award-winning MG4 EV range, based on the company’s Modular Scalable Platform

Retaining the high levels of technology, equipment and practical hatchback features of the MG4 EV, with exceptional storage, cabin and boot space

Understated exterior design revisions create an under-the-radar high performance hatchback

Exterior design and specification enhancements including orange ‘XPOWER’ brake caliper covers, a two-tone black roof, new 18’’ ‘Cyclone’ alloy wheels, polished trim accents and a new Racing Green colour option exclusive to XPOWER

Black Alcantara seat upholstery and metal sports pedals

MG Pilot advanced driver assistance as standard on all models, with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Opening Warning

iSMART system integrates car, internet, and user communication, with voice activation and remote control features

7-year/80,000-mile fully-transferable warranty as standard

Performance & powertrain

The MG4 XPOWER is one of the first ever high performance electric hatchbacks, underpinned by a new dual motor powertrain that delivers thrilling performance and handling thanks to a series of comprehensive upgrades.