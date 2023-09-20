The new MG4 XPOWER

The MG4 EV: Introduction
The thrilling new MG4 XPOWER is the most powerful production MG yet and one of the most hotly anticipated new cars of 2023, as the new flagship model in the award-winning MG4 EV range.
Priced from just £36,495, the new range-topping MG4 XPOWER firmly underlines MG’s Get More philosophy, as an EV performance car that offers drivers breathtaking power and dynamics at an extremely competitive price.
The new XPOWER model features a highly anticipated dual motor powertrain delivering 435PS and up to 600Nm of torque, positioning the latest MG4 model alongside the most potent high-performance hatchbacks on the market.
Capable of 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds, the XPOWER’s electrifying performance contrasts with a series of understated exterior design revisions, in contrast to the usual high-powered hatchbacks.
The MG4 XPOWER is available to order from July and promises to be one of the most exciting new electric cars of 2023, marking a new milestone in MG’s return to the performance car market.
MG4 XPOWER: At a glance
- The most powerful production MG ever, available to order from July 2023
- Highly anticipated dual motor powertrain delivering 435PS and up to 600Nm of torque
- Front and rear electric motors generating 320kW of power to all four wheels
- Priced from £36,495 OTR, offering breathtaking power and dynamics at an extremely competitive price
- 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 124mph
- New driver-focused features including launch control and a Dynamic Driving Management, providing live lap time and G-Force data
- The flagship model in the award-winning MG4 EV range, based on the company’s Modular Scalable Platform
- Retaining the high levels of technology, equipment and practical hatchback features of the MG4 EV, with exceptional storage, cabin and boot space
- Understated exterior design revisions create an under-the-radar high performance hatchback
- Exterior design and specification enhancements including orange ‘XPOWER’ brake caliper covers, a two-tone black roof, new 18’’ ‘Cyclone’ alloy wheels, polished trim accents and a new Racing Green colour option exclusive to XPOWER
- Black Alcantara seat upholstery and metal sports pedals
- MG Pilot advanced driver assistance as standard on all models, with Blind Spot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Door Opening Warning
- iSMART system integrates car, internet, and user communication, with voice activation and remote control features
- 7-year/80,000-mile fully-transferable warranty as standard
Performance & powertrain
The MG4 XPOWER is one of the first ever high performance electric hatchbacks, underpinned by a new dual motor powertrain that delivers thrilling performance and handling thanks to a series of comprehensive upgrades.
- All-new dual motor configuration delivers up to 320kW and 435PS to all four wheels, via front (150kW) and rear (170kW) electric motors
- New launch control system creates hyper hatch-rivalling performance, allowing 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds
- Underpinned by the MG4’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), with an enhanced drivetrain featuring sophisticated new technological upgrades to effectively distribute power and maximise driver engagement
- All-new Dynamic Cornering Control System available for the first time on an MG, with a locking electronic differential and Intelligent Motor Control to allow torque vectoring between all four wheels for maximum traction and composure
- Comprehensive series of suspension upgrades, featuring recalibrated spring and damper tuning, stiffer anti-roll bars and sharper steering
- Overall suspension stiffness increased by up to 25%
- Recalibrated regenerative braking software, allowing one pedal driving in suitable situations
- Uprated, ventilated 345mm discs on all four corners, reducing 62-0mph stopping distance to just 33.9metres
- New premium Bridgestone Turanza tyres offer excellent levels of grip without compromising rolling efficiency
MG4 SE Standard Range
|
MG4 SE Long Range
|
MG4 Trophy Long Range
|
MG4 Trophy Extended Range
|
MG4 XPOWER
|
Electric motor
|
Synchronous, rear-mounted, rear wheel drive
|
Synchronous dual motor, front & rear, all-wheel drive
|
Maximum power
|
170 PS (125 kW)
|
203 PS (150 kW)
|
203 PS (125 kW)
|
245 PS (150 kW)
|
435 PS (320 kW)
|
Maximum torque
|
184 lb/ft (250 Nm)
|
184 lb/ft (250 Nm)
|
184 lb/ft (250 Nm)
|
258 lb/ft (350 Nm)
|
443 lb/ft (600 Nm)
|
BATTERY
|
|
|
|
|
Battery type
|
LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate)
|
NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese)
|
Battery capacity (nominal)
|
51 kWh
|
64 kWh
|
77 kWh
|
64 kWh
|
Battery capacity (usable)
|
50.8 kWh
|
61.7 kWh
|
74.4 kWh
|
61.8 kWh
|
PERFORMANCE
|
|
|
|
|
0-30mph
|
3.1 secs
|
3.5 secs
|
2.7 secs
|
1.7 secs
|
0-60mph
|
7.5 secs
|
7.7 secs
|
6.1 secs
|
3.7 secs
|
0-62mph
|
7.7 secs
|
7.9 secs
|
6.5 secs
|
3.8 secs
|
Maximum speed
|
100 mph
|
112 mph
|
124 mph
|
EFFICIENCY
|
|
|
|
|
Driving efficiency – Combined
|
3.6 miles/kWh (17.0 kWh/100km)
|
3.8 miles/kWh (16.0 kWh/100km)
|
3.7 miles/kWh (16.6 kWh/100km)
|
3.72 miles per kWh ‘(16.7kWh/100km)
|
3.27 miles per kWh
(19.0kWh/100km)
|
Driving efficiency – City
|
5.2 miles/kWh (11.9 kWh/100km)
|
5.0 miles/kWh (12.3 kWh/100km)
|
4.9 miles/kWh (12.4 kWh/100km)
|
3.77 miles per kWh ‘(16.5kWh/100km)
|
3.32 miles per kWh
(18.7kWh/100km)
|
Max. driving range – Combined
|
218 miles (350 km)
|
281 miles (450 km)
|
270 miles (435 km)
|
323 miles (520 km)
|
239 miles (385 km)
|
Max. driving range – City
|
305 miles (492 km)
|
360 miles (579 km)
|
358 miles (577 km)
|
439 miles (708 km)
|
328 miles (529 km)
|
CO2 emissions
|
0 g/km
|
CHARGING
|
|
|
|
|
|
Connection type
|
Combined Type 2 and CCS
|
On-board charger (AC)
|
7 kW
|
Rapid charging (DC)
|
117 kW
|
135 kW
|
144 kW
|
140 kW
|
Est. charging time (2.2 kW AC) 10-100%
|
20.5 hours @ 25⁰C
|
26.0 hours @ 25°C
|
29.5 hours @25⁰C
|
24.2 hours @ 25°C
|
Est. charging time (7 kW AC) 10-100%
|
7.5 hours @ 25°C
|
9.0 hours @ 25°C
|
6.2 hours @ 25°C
|
5.1 hours @ 25°C
|
Est. charging time (50 kW DC) 10-80%
|
52 minutes
|
60 minutes
|
61 minutes
|
52 minutes
|
Est. charging time (150 kW DC) 10-80%
|
39 minutes
|
35 minutes
|
39 minutes
|
35 minutes
|
WEIGHTS (kg)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kerb weight
|
1655
|
1685
|
1748
|
1800
|
Gross vehicle weight
|
2103
|
2133
|
2209
|
2261
|
Max. towing weight (unbraked)
|
500
|
Max. towing weight (braked)
|
500
|
Gross train weight
|
2603
|
2633
|
2709
|
2671
|
Max. tow ball weight
|
50
|
Max. roof load
|
0
|
50
|
DIMENSIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overall length
|
4287 mm
|
Overall height
|
1504 mm
|
1516 mm
|
Overall width (inc. mirrors)
|
2060 mm
|
Overall width (exc. mirrors)
|
1836 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2705 mm
|
Front track
|
1552 mm
|
1553 mm
|
Rear track
|
1562 mm
|
1559 mm
|
Boot cap. (seats up)
|
363 litres
|
Boot cap. (seats folded)
|
1177 litres
|
1165 litres
|
Turning circle
|
10.6 m
|
EXTERIOR
|
MG4 SE
Standard Range
|
MG4 SE
Long Range
|
MG4 Trophy
Long Range
|
MG4 Trophy Extended Range
|
MG4 XPOWER
|
Projector LED Headlights
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
Projector LED Headlights with reflective technology
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Integrated LED Daytime Running Lights
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
LED Rear Lights
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Rear Centre Light Bar with pattern effect
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Auto Headlights
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
LED Centre Brake Light
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Two-Tone / Black Roof
|
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
Tinted Glass
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Rear Privacy Glass
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Rear Spoiler
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
Twin Aero Rear Spoiler
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Rear Parking Sensors
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Active Grille System (AGS)
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Electrically Adjustable, Heated, Black Door Mirrors
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
Electrically Adjustable, Power Folding, Heated, Black Door Mirrors
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
17″ Alloy Wheels with low wind resistance aero cover
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
18″ Alloy Wheels with low wind resistance aero cover
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
|
18″ Cyclone Alloy Wheels
|
|
|
|
|
l
|
SEATING
|
|
|
Black Fabric Upholstery
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
Black Leather Style with Cloth Inserts Upholstery
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
|
Black Alcantara Upholstery
|
|
|
|
|
l
|
Driver’s 6-way Adjustable Seat
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
Electric Driver’s 6-way Adjustable Seat
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Passenger’s 4-way Adjustable Seat
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
2nd Row 60:40 Split Fold Seat
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Heated Front Seats
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE
|
|
|
Climate Control
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Mobile Phone Bluetooth Key
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
7″ Full Digital Driver Information Display
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Vehicle to Load charging (max load 2200W)
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Leather Steering Wheel
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Heated Steering Wheel
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Reach & Height Adjust Steering Wheel
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
5 Driving Modes (Eco, sport, snow, custom, standard)
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
4 Regenerative Braking Modes (Auto, 1, 2, 3)
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Height Adjustable Loading Floor
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Front & Rear Electric Windows with Driver’s one-touch up/down
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
Front & Rear Electric Windows All one-touch up/down
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Launch Control
|
|
|
|
|
l
|
One Pedal Driving
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Metal Sports Pedals
|
|
|
|
|
l
|
IN-CAR ENTERTAINMENT
|
|
|
4-Speaker Audio System
|
l
|
l
|
|
|
|
6-Speaker Audio System with 3D Sound
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
DAB+ Radio
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
10.25″ Floating Colour Touchscreen
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
iSmart
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Live services (additional services incl. Weather, Live Traffic, Amazon Music)
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
USB Ports (2 front, 1 rear)
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Satellite Navigation
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Apple CarPlay™
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Android Auto™
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
360° Parking Camera
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Wireless Mobile Phone Charger
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Dynamic Driving Management (Driving Data including lap time, G-Force)
|
|
|
|
|
l
|
SAFETY & SECURITY
|
|
|
MG Pilot – Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) with Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Traffic Jam Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist with traffic sign recognition, Intelligent High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Alert
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
MG Pilot – As above plus Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Door Opening Warning (DOW)
|
|
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
ABS and EBD
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Rear ISOFIX (x2)
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Airbags: Front Dual, Front Side, Side Curtain
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Front Passenger Airbag Deactivation Switch
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
ESP
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Hill Start Assist
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
EBA
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Driver’s and Front and Rear Passenger’s Seat Belt Reminder
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
Alarm & Immobiliser
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l
|
l