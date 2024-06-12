Sunderland students are getting ScreenSkills ready for the creative industries

Budding producers studying at the University of Sunderland will be even better prepared for success in the creative industries after three of the University’s courses receive accreditation from ScreenSkills Select.

BA (Hons) Film Production, BA (Hons) Media Production and MA Media Production (Film and Television) are now accredited in recognition of their industry standard course content.

ScreenSkills Select endorses and enhances screen courses that develop industry-ready students. Through the ScreenSkills Select scheme:

students can select courses that prepare them for industry

industry can select the best new talent

colleges and universities can grow the reputation of their courses

The ScreenSkills Select process involves industry evaluators checking the University’s curriculum, students’ employability opportunities and the quality of students’ production work.

This means that students applying for a ScreenSkills Select-endorsed course can be confident that the University has:

industry relevant course content

firm links to local and national employers in the screen industries

staff that are ready to prepare them for a career in Media or Film production

Ian McPake, Programme Leader for Film Production at the University of Sunderland, said: “This is an exciting time to be studying BA (Hons) Film Production at the University of Sunderland. ScreenSkills accreditation will further galvanise our strong links to the film/TV industry and highlights our deep commitment to graduate employability. Preparing students for a career is a priority and our new relationship with ScreenSkills can only strengthen this.”

Dan Makaveli, Programme Leader for Media Production, said: “BA (Hons) Media Production being officially accredited by ScreenSkills Select, demonstrates further credibility to our programme, which is improving all of the time, regardless of external recognition. Additionally, our current and future students will be able to shout about the fact that they have graduation from a course ‘rubber stamped’ by ScreenSkills, whilst they look to develop their individual careers.”

The University’s Head of School of Media and Communications, Lee Hall, said: “ScreenSkills accreditation is more than a kitemark showing our strong industry-focused teaching.

“Accreditation opens up exciting learning opportunities and resources for our students who will gain a competitive edge as they prepare for a career in the screen industries.

“And all this at an incredibly exciting time in the city and region after the announcement we are getting one of Europe’s biggest TV and film production studios, Crown Works, in Sunderland.”

To find out more about studying a Film Production degree at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/media/film-production/

For more information on the University’s Media Production degree, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/media/undergraduate-media-production/

For MA Media Production (Film and Television), visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/media/postgraduate-media-production/