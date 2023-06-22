The original celebrates its anniversary: The one millionth MINI 3-door of the current generation

In 2013, MINI presented the current reinterpretation of the compact 3-door for the first time. Now, in 2023, the one millionth vehicle of the iconic model will roll off the production line at the MINI plant in Oxford, which fittingly is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

Maximum interior space on a minimum footprint – Sir Alec Issigonis wrote automotive history in 1959 with this simple yet ingenious vehicle concept. The modern version of the MINI 3-door also breaks with conventions, reinventing itself and standing out from the crowd with its unique design. In 2013, MINI presented the current reinterpretation of the compact 3-door for the first time and has remained true to itself ever since.

Now, in 2023, the one millionth vehicle of the iconic model will roll off the production line at the MINI plant in Oxford, which fittingly is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year.

Unmistakably MINI.

The MINI 3-door is characterised by dynamic lines, clear shapes and short overhangs, making the agile four-seater the ideal companion in urban traffic and for its market launch in 2014, the redesigned generation presented advances in technology, efficiency and power delivery. While vehicles in almost all segments are becoming increasingly similar, the MINI 3-door has remained an icon over all these years, with a steadily growing fan base worldwide.

The original with great variety.

The MINI 3-door is the original in the premium small car segment, with MINI fans able to choose between numerous configurations since the model went into production. From the MINI One First with its original 55 kW/75 hp, to the more powerful MINI Cooper with 100 kW/136 hp and the racing-inspired MINI John Cooper Works models, the MINI 3-Door impresses with inspiringly agile driving characteristics and is the blueprint for modern, small and compact cars.

Produced at MINI Plant Oxford and, for a short time, Born in the Netherlands, the MINI 3-door has previously been available with a diesel or petrol engine, and since 2020, the MINI Electric has stood for electrified go-kart feeling. The one-millionth vehicle – also a MINI Electric – will be delivered to Canada in British Racing Green exterior paint.

Last year, MINI recorded a significant increase in sales of electrified models, with one in five MINI models now electric.

The next generation of the MINI family will also start with the MINI 3-door. The new edition of the original is geared to electric driving pleasure from the outset, and has ideal prerequisites for inspiring agility and the creative use of space that is typical of MINI. In addition to maximum go-kart feeling for MINI fans, the focus of the new MINI 3-door is also on minimizing its ecological footprint. In this way, MINI is consistently developing the concept for urban driving fun that has been successful for more than 60 years.

