With this weather, there has been no reason to jet off to sunnier climates so whether you are spending a week sunning yourself in the garden or driving to an AirBnB down by the coast make sure you equip yourself with some of these nifty gadgets and great bits of tech.
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the notebook you want to take with you on your travels if you don’t want to worry about Wi-Fi or charging it every few hours but do care about the planet.
The energy and emissions savings were estimated at an impressive 84%, compared to your standard desktop and 50% less compared to other industry-leading notebooks. And if that isn’t green enough for you, Acer will plant 100 trees for each one bought and registered.
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 https://acer.co/3F00KwO – From £399
Depending on what you use it for you could pick up a Swift 1 for only £249 or if you need something with a bit more power the Swift 3 & Swift 5 are available starting from £499.
If you can’t go a week without logging on or if gaming is your escape but you still need to get away with the family, then the Nitro 5 is the one to pack. Starting from £699 all the way up to the latest top-of-the-range specs for £1699 this one is worth investing in. Amazon has a bundle that includes a headset, mouse & mouse mat so the perfect starter pack for £749.