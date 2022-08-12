With this weather, there has been no reason to jet off to sunnier climates so whether you are spending a week sunning yourself in the garden or driving to an AirBnB down by the coast make sure you equip yourself with some of these nifty gadgets and great bits of tech.

Stay Connected

Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the notebook you want to take with you on your travels if you don’t want to worry about Wi-Fi or charging it every few hours but do care about the planet.

Not only does it come with a 4G LTE sim card option, but it also boasts up to 14 hours of battery life and the Spin 513 LTE is notable for setting an exceptional standard in low-energy consumption, as validated by the Px3 independent benchmarking.

The energy and emissions savings were estimated at an impressive 84%, compared to your standard desktop and 50% less compared to other industry-leading notebooks. And if that isn’t green enough for you, Acer will plant 100 trees for each one bought and registered. Acer Chromebook Spin 513 https://acer.co/3F00KwO – From £399 A Projector in your Purse The C250i projector which is small enough to fit in your bag is portable and powerful. Lightweight, compact, and with a battery of 9000mAh, this projector features auto-portrait technology that allows it and your smartphone to work in effortless harmony – wirelessly project pictures, videos, live streams, or films automatically in portrait mode without pesky black bars at any angle in Full HD with the on-board Bluetooth speaker. Available from Argos, Box or Amazon for £399. – https://amzn.to/3BVLF1h

Light Packing The Swift range of laptops makes the perfect choice when it comes to keeping your baggage weight down. Weighing only 1.2kg the Swift 3 comes in a variety of specs and colours.