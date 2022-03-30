What’s your street name? According to new data from St. Modwen Homes, the name of the road that your house is on could influence the popularity and value of the property.
The analysis compared every named street according to Ordnance Survey and thousands of homes across the UK on Rightmove, reviewing them for name and price. Each street was then categorised based on its name, fitting into groups such as colours, animals, and people’s names.
The data allows us to see which street names are the most popular and the most valuable. Take a look at the findings below:
Colours
Colour
Number of Streets
Average House Price
Green
1,625
£332,894
White
38
£314,086
Black
34
£349,994
Red
29
£286,666
Rose
18
£205,154
Brown
13
£432,500
Silver
10
£373,410
Blue
8
£321,667
Animals
Animal
Number of Streets
Average House Price
Goose
14
£450,000
Swan
10
£261,188
Horse
9
£350,000
Crow
7
£238,333
Dove
7
£275,990
Cow
4
£384,998
Eagle
4
£211,667
Heron
3
£226,000
Names
Men’s names
Number of Streets
Average House Price
Peter
20
£468,625
Lawrence
17
£336,000
Andrew
15
£325,000
John
14
£172,377
Michael
13
£125,000
George
12
£444,937
James
10
£268,593
Thomas
8
£235,292
Women’s names
Number of Streets
Average House Price
Mary
46
£250,375
Rose
18
£205,154
Margaret
10
£237,279
Ashley
10
£288,990
Shirley
6
£447,500
Victoria
6
£225,874
Catherine
4
£400,000
Ann
3
£995,000
St. Modwen Homes is continuing to build new homes across the UK, with developments contributing to the growing number of streets for homeowners and families to enjoy.
