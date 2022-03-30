What’s your street name? According to new data from St. Modwen Homes, the name of the road that your house is on could influence the popularity and value of the property.

The analysis compared every named street according to Ordnance Survey and thousands of homes across the UK on Rightmove, reviewing them for name and price. Each street was then categorised based on its name, fitting into groups such as colours, animals, and people’s names.

The data allows us to see which street names are the most popular and the most valuable. Take a look at the findings below:

Colours

Colour Number of Streets Average House Price
Green 1,625 £332,894
White 38 £314,086
Black 34 £349,994
Red 29 £286,666
Rose 18 £205,154
Brown 13 £432,500
Silver 10 £373,410
Blue 8 £321,667

Animals

Animal Number of Streets Average House Price
Goose 14 £450,000
Swan 10 £261,188
Horse 9 £350,000
Crow 7 £238,333
Dove 7 £275,990
Cow 4 £384,998
Eagle 4 £211,667
Heron 3 £226,000

Names

Men’s names Number of Streets Average House Price
Peter 20 £468,625
Lawrence 17 £336,000
Andrew 15 £325,000
John 14 £172,377
Michael 13 £125,000
George 12 £444,937
James 10 £268,593
Thomas 8 £235,292
Women’s names Number of Streets Average House Price
Mary 46 £250,375
Rose 18 £205,154
Margaret 10 £237,279
Ashley 10 £288,990
Shirley 6 £447,500
Victoria 6 £225,874
Catherine 4 £400,000
Ann 3 £995,000
