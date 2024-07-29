The Race for Tory Leadership: Who Will Replace Rishi Sunak?

As the Conservative Party faces the challenge of selecting a new leader following Rishi Sunak’s resignation, the spotlight falls on several prominent figures who could shape the future of the Tories. This leadership contest is not just about choosing a new face but also about determining the party’s direction amid a shifting political landscape. Here are the key contenders:

### Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch, the former business and trade secretary, emerges as a strong favorite. Known for her no-nonsense approach and firm stance on issues like immigration and trans rights, Badenoch appeals to the party’s right wing. Her rapid rise within the Conservative ranks and her performance in the 2022 leadership contest, where she finished fourth, have cemented her position as a leading candidate [[❞]](https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-sunak-replacement-kemi-badenoch-suella-braverman-robert-jenrick-united-kingdom-election-conservatives/) [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/news/2024-07-05/who-could-be-the-next-leader-of-the-conservative-party).

### Priti Patel

Priti Patel, who served as Home Secretary under Boris Johnson, is another major contender. Patel is renowned for her hardline views on immigration, having been a key architect of the controversial Rwanda deportation scheme. Her loyalty to Johnson and her influential role during his tenure make her a significant figure on the right of the party [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/news/2024-07-05/who-could-be-the-next-leader-of-the-conservative-party) [[❞]](https://www.cityam.com/election-2024-who-could-be-in-the-running-for-tory-leadership-post-july-4/).

### Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman, also a former Home Secretary, represents the party’s hard right. She has been an outspoken critic of Sunak’s immigration policies and has called for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights. Despite her contentious positions, Braverman has a dedicated following within the party’s right wing [[❞]](https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-sunak-replacement-kemi-badenoch-suella-braverman-robert-jenrick-united-kingdom-election-conservatives/) [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/news/2024-07-05/who-could-be-the-next-leader-of-the-conservative-party).

### Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat, a centrist candidate and former security minister, offers a more moderate approach. His military background and experience as chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee provide him with a unique perspective. Tugendhat, who finished fifth in the 2022 leadership race, could be a unifying figure for the party [[❞]](https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-sunak-replacement-kemi-badenoch-suella-braverman-robert-jenrick-united-kingdom-election-conservatives/) [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/news/2024-07-05/who-could-be-the-next-leader-of-the-conservative-party).

### Robert Jenrick

Robert Jenrick, who resigned as immigration minister over disagreements with Sunak’s policies, is another potential leader. Known for his hardline stance on immigration and cultural issues, Jenrick has shifted to the right in recent years. His outspoken views and recent political maneuvers signal his ambition for the top job [[❞]](https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-sunak-replacement-kemi-badenoch-suella-braverman-robert-jenrick-united-kingdom-election-conservatives/) [[❞]](https://www.cityam.com/election-2024-who-could-be-in-the-running-for-tory-leadership-post-july-4/).

### Victoria Atkins

Victoria Atkins, the current health secretary, is considered an outside bet. Despite her relatively short tenure in the Cabinet, Atkins has been highlighted as a rising star within the party. Her moderate views and growing influence make her a potential candidate for leadership [[❞]](https://www.politico.eu/article/rishi-sunak-replacement-kemi-badenoch-suella-braverman-robert-jenrick-united-kingdom-election-conservatives/) [[❞]](https://www.cityam.com/election-2024-who-could-be-in-the-running-for-tory-leadership-post-july-4/).

### Nigel Farage

While Nigel Farage is a controversial figure, his name has been floated in discussions about the next Tory leader. Farage, the leader of Reform UK, would need to navigate significant political hurdles, including winning a seat in Parliament and securing support within the Conservative Party. Though unlikely, his candidacy cannot be entirely ruled out [[❞]](https://uk.news.yahoo.com/tory-party-next-leader-odds-poll-election-185309681.html) [[❞]](https://www.cityam.com/election-2024-who-could-be-in-the-running-for-tory-leadership-post-july-4/).

### The Future Direction of the Conservative Party

The new leader will face the crucial task of navigating the party through an existential crisis, with debates raging about whether to move further right to counter Reform UK or to adopt a more centrist stance to unify the party. This leadership contest will determine not only the next leader but also the strategic direction of the Conservative Party as it seeks to rebuild and reposition itself in British politics [[❞]](https://www.itv.com/news/2024-07-05/who-could-be-the-next-leader-of-the-conservative-party) [[❞]](https://www.cityam.com/election-2024-who-could-be-in-the-running-for-tory-leadership-post-july-4/).

As the race heats up, the Conservative Party and its members will be closely watching these candidates, each bringing distinct visions and strategies for the future. The outcome will have significant implications for the party’s direction and its ability to reclaim its position in the UK political landscape.