A leading insurance comparison website reports a sharp rise in demand for motorbike insurance throughout 2020 with a 33% jump for over 50s.

Quotezone.co.uk, one of the UK’s largest insurance comparison websites, says demand for motorbike insurance rocketed overall by 29% in 2020 compared to 2019 despite traffic on Britain’s roads falling overall during the pandemic.

Quotezone.co.uk’s findings, which are based on a sample of over 60,000 motorbike insurance quotes compiled during 2019 and 2020, reveals that the average biker clocks in at 41 years old in both years, but the pandemic has seen the over 50 age category spike by a third.

By contrast, data from the Department for Transport showed that car use dipped by as much as 77% during the height of the first lockdown and bus passenger numbers fell by 90% at their lowest over the same period.

Quotezone.co.uk’s Founder, Greg Wilson, comments: “The surge in bikers throughout the pandemic could be due to its natural social distancing and people’s desires to avoid public transport – it could also be deemed one of the safest times to own a motorbike, given the reduced traffic volumes.

“With 75% keeping their bikes locked in the garage overnight, the data suggests motorbikes maybe aren’t primarily used for essential transport on a daily basis. It’s likely that many people, especially during lockdown, see their motorbike as an escape, a stress relieving hobby that is a great asset for maintaining mental health during a challenging year.

“Interestingly, these policyholders that are able to keep their bikes locked in the garage overnight, even if it means cramming the bike in alongside the household’s assorted DIY equipment, could help to bring the bike rider’s premium down.

“The fact that the average age of our sample was 41 and there was a higher spike in demand from the over 50s, suggests some people may be returning to their former love of biking after a hiatus – a passion which lockdown has helped to reignite. My advice, even if bikers maybe haven’t been on their bike for years or they only take it out for a tour around the coast on a Sunday, is to make sure your insurance policy reflects your needs and that all details are accurate to avoid overpaying and to ensure you are protected.”

Recommended by 97% of reviewers, Quotezone.co.uk helps around 3 million users find better deals on their insurance each year, with over 400 insurance brands across 60 different products including courier bike insurance,125cc motorbike, monkeybike and motorbike insurance.