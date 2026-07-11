THE STROKE SURVIVOR MAKING TRAVEL DREAMS COME TRUE!

A multiple stroke survivor from Galway is making people’s travel dreams come true by showing people how to travel for less and creating bespoke holidays for them. Using her own experience of overcoming adversity, Erin McLaughlin’s particular specialism is helping people travel who are older, disabled or have mobility issues — turning the impossible into possible.

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Erin’s journey to becoming a specialist travel agent and guide started when she boarded a plane at the age of 35. She was a successful finance professional with a promising career ahead of her but had no idea that flight would change her life forever. Mid-air, Erin suffered seven debilitating strokes. By the time she reached medical care, she was fighting for her life. “I felt trapped in my own body and didn’t know if I was going to survive,” she recalls.

Erin, who was living in Kentucky at the time, spent a month in hospital before being transferred to a specialist rehabilitation centre in the United States. When she was eventually discharged, she left in a wheelchair and relied on a walker to get around. Paralysed on her right side, unable to walk properly and struggling to speak, she faced a future that looked very different from the one she had planned.

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Doctors could not guarantee how much she would recover. For a woman who had built her career in the fast-paced world of finance, it was a devastating blow. The recovery process was long, exhausting and uncertain. Erin underwent extensive speech therapy and rehabilitation to relearn skills most people take for granted.

Even today, the effects of her strokes remain. When she becomes overtired, her speech can become slurred and she sometimes needs to sleep for 12 hours or more as her body demands rest. Yet amid the darkest period of her life came one of its brightest moments. During her recovery, her partner asked her to marry him. “It gave me something to look forward to,” she says.

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Although Erin eventually regained her independence, returning to her former career was impossible. The strokes had affected her short-term memory and motor skills, making the demands of high-level finance work difficult to sustain. Rather than giving up, she started again. Slowly. Patiently. One volunteer role at a time.

Through volunteering, Erin discovered new passions and opportunities she never expected. One history project led to her meeting the goddaughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and before long she found herself working as a specialist history guide. The woman who had once lived by spreadsheets and financial reports had found a new purpose through storytelling, history and human connection.

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But life had another chapter waiting. In 2017, Erin returned to Ireland and began reflecting on her own experiences in rehabilitation. She remembered the many people she had met whose disabilities, mobility challenges and health conditions made travel feel impossible. Many had simply stopped dreaming about seeing the world. Erin understood their fears because she had lived them herself.

And that inspired her next reinvention. She became a travel agent. Not just any travel agent, but one dedicated to helping people overcome barriers and experience the adventures they thought were beyond their reach.

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Today, Erin is the founder of Ever Forward Journeys, a bespoke travel company built on a simple belief: disability, age or adversity should never stop someone from living a rich and meaningful life. “I met so many people in rehab who thought their travelling days were over,” she says. “I wanted to show them that wasn’t true.”

Since launching her business, Erin has helped more than 1,000 people create unforgettable travel experiences, often at a fraction of the cost they expected. One of her most memorable clients was a woman she met during rehabilitation who had suffered severe spinal injuries and was permanently dependent on a wheelchair. Many travel companies saw obstacles. Erin saw possibilities.

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She carefully planned a journey from Kentucky to Florida so her client could enjoy a cruise holiday. Working directly with the cruise operator, she arranged accessible alternatives to activities that were not wheelchair-friendly, ensuring the woman could fully participate in the experience rather than watching from the sidelines.

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For Erin, travel is about inclusion, not limitation. Another couple came to her with a different dream. They had never travelled outside the United States but longed to experience Italy’s spectacular Dolomite Mountains and Switzerland. The husband dreamed of motorcycle adventures while his wife wanted luxury spa experiences.

Erin designed a bespoke month-long itinerary tailored perfectly to their personalities and interests. What should have cost around $32,000 was secured for approximately $17,000, without compromising on quality, luxury or experience.

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It is this combination of personal attention, insider knowledge and creative problem-solving that has become Erin’s trademark. She specialises in creating highly personalised holidays based not only on budgets but on people’s passions, hobbies, personalities and physical requirements.

Whether helping someone navigate mobility challenges, arranging historical tours, finding luxury experiences at affordable prices or even teaching travellers how to secure heavily discounted and sometimes virtually free travel opportunities, Erin’s mission remains the same. To make the impossible possible.

CLICK HERE TO VISIT ERIN’S WEBSITE AND ARRANGE A FREE CHAT ABOUT A BESPOKE HOLIDAY

In recent years she has also become an author, speaker and resilience coach, sharing lessons from her own journey of survival and reinvention. And life has tested her resilience once again. After more than 20 years together, her husband recently left the marriage, forcing Erin to face another major life transition. Many people would see that as another setback. Erin sees it as another opportunity to start over.

Through her business, she now helps others navigate life’s unexpected twists, showing them that adversity does not have to define their future. “Life doesn’t always go according to plan,” she says. “But sometimes the path you never expected turns out to be exactly where you’re meant to be.”

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This summer, Erin will bring that message to Cheshire’s Womanifest Women’s Wellbeing Festival, where she will lead a workshop focused on starting over, overcoming adversity and creating a life filled with purpose despite life’s challenges. Her story is not simply about surviving seven strokes. It is about refusing to let life’s hardest moments become the final chapter.

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It is about finding purpose in pain, opportunity in adversity and joy in helping others achieve their dreams. Most of all, it is proof that while life may change your plans, it never has to end your possibilities. For Erin McLaughlin, the journey continues to move in just one direction. Ever forward.

Erin McLaughlin / Ever Forward Journeys

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