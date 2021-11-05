In collaboration with Newcastle University, Sweeney Miller Law will offer the opportunity of an undergraduate scholarship to a high-achieving Newcastle University law student.

About the ‘Sweeney Miller’ Grant

The Sweeney Miller Law award is an undergraduate scholarship in partnership with Newcastle University, which is specifically focused on the highest performing students in the following areas of legal practice:

Land Law

Contract Law

Equity

The application process for the Sweeney Miller undergraduate scholarship is planned to take place after Newcastle University law students have received their second-year exam results, with more details to be released closer to the time.

The successful candidate of the Sweeney Miller grant will be awarded a £1000 scholarship to support them through their law studies. In addition to the scholarship, the candidate will also be given the opportunity of voluntary work experience within Sweeney Miller’s Newcastle based office, which will be paid at £100 per week.

During their time at Sweeney Miller Law, the undergraduate law student will have the opportunity to learn more about the potential routes to qualification and discover opportunities in the legal field that may be available to them.

As well as providing a unique opportunity for a law undergraduate to gain invaluable work experience in a successful law firm, the Sweeney Miller Award will make for a great addition to a graduate law CV; helping the successful candidate stand out from other law graduates in a competitive job market. Students can find more information about this grant on Newcastle University website: https://www.ncl.ac.uk/law/study/funding/

Who are Sweeney Miller?

Sweeney Miller Law is a rapidly growing law firm based in the North East of England, working with clients across the region and the rest of the UK. We pride ourselves on being a friendly and approachable legal business with a commitment to taking the stress and worry out of our clients’ legal matters.

Our technical expertise enables us to advise and guide our clients on a wide range of legal matters. From divorce and family law to commercial issues or personal injury claims, our team at Sweeney Miller will guide you through every step of your legal process to achieve quick and cost-effective results.

Investing in Talent at Sweeney Miller

Here at Sweeney Miller, we are committed to supporting and promoting suitable candidates as part of their Graduate Training Programme. After three of our paralegals signed training contracts at the beginning of 2021, the firm has a total of seven trainee solicitors, including an apprentice.

We are always looking for fresh talent to join our team, so if you think you would be a good fit, then please get in touch today.