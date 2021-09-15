BBL is a sought-after procedure and has gained so many fanatics over the years. The reason most people go for bbl turkey is that the procedure offers a fantastic and well-defined shape.

Other procedures have gained popularity and will enhance your overall look. It is rhinoplasty turkey, and it is always advisable to consult your doctor before these procedures and always enquire for referrals and recommendations.

There have been success stories from qualified doctors over the years. Before you can undergo the process, here are some of the things you need to know.

What are the Expectations after the Surgery?

After the procedure is completed, the patient needs loose garments to eliminate any swelling and bruising. The other reason for such an outfit is to maximize circulation and the healing process.

When you have the compression garment, it will access liposuction sites to enhance cleaning at home. You need to note that there might be mild discomfort due to the fat cells extraction.

After the procedure, anticipate about a day or two to heal; it is also dependent on the individual healing process. In instances, people return to work in about two weeks and resume normal operations in 6 weeks.

Things to Note

Always Know the Difference

You need to know the different procedures, such as a Brazillian butt lift and a standard butt lift. The later removes any large amounts of skin from the buttocks and does not remove fat. As for the Brazilian Butt Lift, the patient injects their fat into the buttocks to improve volume and shape.

It is advisable to know the amount you desire for the fat and skin before the procedure. Most people make the mistake of going for the standard butt lift before hitting their idealweight. They end up with problems when they need to gain or lose weight.

When you plan to have any procedure, you need to learn more and know what to expect. For instance, if you want to have a breast augmentation procedure, ask your doctor first and still learn more from this Breast Augmentation turkey . It will save you from making mistakes.

How Does it Help?

BBL is not a procedure for everyone. It primarily works for people who need reshaping, especially if you have sagging and flat buttocks. The added advantage is that you will use your natural fat to reshape. The fat can be from your stomach or hips.

There are multiple benefits to having a BBL, and the number one benefit is the hourglass figure. You will enjoy a lower risk of infection after the procedure because you’ll use your fat and not any artificial implants. The recovery process is faster since you can heal in about a week.

Pre-surgery Preparations

It is always a requirement to engage the surgeon when you plan to have the procedure. The other thing is that you should avoid taking any blood thinners or smoking 30 days before the procedure.

After the procedure, you will need to be stationary for another 30 days to heal. You will have some small tubes to absorb any excess fluids. Lastly, avoid sitting on your buttocks to enable the fat graft to settle.